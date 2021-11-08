Jason Baker, 40, a photographer who’s known for his work in documenting abandoned buildings , recently posted his handiwork on the website Bored Panda and received over 50,000 views. His colorized collection of booking photos has since been garnering attention from far and wide, and has been covered by The Daily Mail in Great Britain and the design magazine DeMilked .

A Malden-based photographer has colorized an assortment of celebrity mugshots that have gone viral online.

Jason Baker has been colorizing black-and-white mugshots of celebrities, including this image that was taken when Al Pacino was arrested in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, in January 1961.

Baker said he was “happy to bring new life to these mugshots and the celebrities,” and “very happy that people are enjoying them.”

“I was actually very surprised that it went viral,” said Baker.

It all started with the now-iconic black-and-white image of David Bowie that was taken in March 1976, after Bowie was arrested on marijuana charges in Rochester N.Y. hotel room. The booking photo that resulted from the incident would later be called by some as “the coolest mugshot of all time.”

Baker decided to put his own touches and transform the black-and-white image into full, living color.

A 1976 mugshot of David Bowie, colorized by Jason Baker. Jason Baker

“Getting the idea of it was funny, ‘cause I was bored one day and wanted to do something different,” said Baker. “I love celebrities and then one of my favorite celebrity black-and-white photos was David Bowie.... I wanted to see what it would look like if I colorized and restored it. Then I just got kinda hooked with doing more and more of the celebrities.”

Baker has been on a roll, colorizing law enforcement photos of all kinds of celebrities, from singers and musicians (Jimi Hendrix, Frank Sinatra) to civil rights leaders (Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks) to actors and actresses (Jane Fonda, Al Pacino).

He even colorized a 1959 mugshot of James “Whitey” Bulger that was taken when Bulger was doing time at Alcatraz.

A 1955 mugshot of Rosa Parks. Jason Baker

Each one can take anywhere from 30 minutes to “many hours” to complete, he said.

“I’m still new to this process so I try to get the best results that I can,” he said.

“The hardest part of the colorization is trying to get everything as perfect as it can be,” Baker said. “Again I am new to this — so I have a long ways to go — but I’m happy with the results I’ve had for just starting the new journey into another form of photography.”

Jane Fonda in a 1970 photo. Jason Baker

A 1959 mugshot of James “Whitey” Bulger that was taken when Bulger was doing time at Alcatraz, colorized by Jason Baker. Jason Baker

A 1975 photo of Patty Hearst. Jason Baker

Boston-based photographer Jason Baker has been colorizing old mugshots of celebrities. Jason Baker





