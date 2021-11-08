To help you get to know the new members better, we asked each councilor-elect a half-dozen questions about their backgrounds, their favorite pastimes, their experiences on the campaign trail, and their ambitions for the city in their upcoming term. Here’s what they said.

In January, Boston will welcome five new city councilors. Each will bring a fresh set of eyes and a lifetime of unique experiences to City Hall, joining the eight incumbent councilors who were reelected this month: Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, Lydia Edwards, Ed Flynn, Frank Baker, Ricardo Arroyo, Kenzie Bok, and Liz Breadon.

The councilor-elects’ responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.

Advertisement

Ruthzee Louijeune has been elected city councilor at large. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Ruthzee Louijeune (At large)

Age: 35; Neighborhood: Hyde Park; Occupation: Lawyer

How will your roots inform your work on the council?

My work started when I was first a tour guide at the age of 14. Giving walking tours of the South End, of Lower Roxbury, gave me a very people-centered history. That’s where it started for me, and understanding Boston to be a city with rich stories and rich histories of people often not included in mainstream discussions, [but] really playing a pivotal role in what our neighborhoods look like. I want to bring that same inclusivity in decisionmaking to City Hall.

What skills will you bring from your professional life to City Hall?

I’m a negotiator by training. I’m a lawyer and advocate and work in housing, representing tenants facing eviction. I also have done work in the election and voting rights space, and work on behalf of nonprofits here. My negotiation skills, my legal skills, my legal acumen, the ability to read and decipher proposed legislation to make sure that it is achieving the goals that we want.

What’s something that most voters might not know about you?

I’ve spent time in other countries. So I have a global perspective. Living among people in Senegal and the Dominican Republic really helps explain why I am so curious about people, why I’m so concerned about living in an inclusive city, and why I really don’t like things that exclude people.

Advertisement

What’s one problem you think Boston can make serious headway toward addressing in the next two years?

It has to be affordable housing. I might sound like a one-note wonder, but I think that is the issue. We can make serious headway on that by looking at our linkage rates and increasing them, as well as looking at our inclusionary development policy and seeing how we can retool it to make sure that we are all addressing the affordability issue.

What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

With my girlfriends. We go to some of our favorite spots, like Milkweed, or Darryl’s, or Slades, or Bowery Bar, or Yellow Door Taqueria, or River Street Grill and hang out. I go on hikes with my family. I’m also pretty active. I bike and I have an electric scooter.

What did you learn on the campaign trail that surprised you?

What surprised me was how much joy I found in the experience and how much joy I derived from meeting new neighbors and discovering nooks and crannies in different neighborhoods and streets. There’s still so much to discover about our neighborhoods. We live in these silos of neighborhoods in Boston, and you forget and you don’t learn the beauty of places 10 miles away. It also struck me how all these neighborhoods are dealing with similar issues and that there are citywide solutions.

Advertisement

Erin Murphy was elected at-large councilor. Handout

Erin Murphy (At large)

Age: 51; Neighborhood: South Boston; Occupation: Teacher

How will your roots inform your work on the council?

I was born and raised here. My grandparents really instilled in me the values of neighborhood and giving back to your community. My grandfather started the first neighborhood association, and my mom started the first teen center in Boston. I was always growing up around community advocacy. Also, raising my children here. I’m a single mom. I’m a renter. I bring all my lived experiences.

What skills will you bring from your professional life to City Hall?

As an educator, I’m a problem solver and I bring people together. Any good school teacher isn’t in it for the glory or the money. They’re in it because they care. So I know my heart is in the right place, and I want to make this city work for everyone.

What’s something that most voters might not know about you?

I’ve been very vulnerable, but maybe they don’t know that I have four children and my son Colin passed away when he was young. They also might not know that I wasn’t a runner until age 45 when I trained for and ran the Boston Marathon for the Gavin Foundation, which helps those struggling with addiction and mental health disorders and their families access services. Also, people might not know that I had a family member in a cab off Long Island the night the bridge closed. During this race, many candidates have been showing up to Mass. and Cass, but I’ve been there since the beginning.

Advertisement

What’s one problem you think Boston can make serious headway toward addressing in the next two years?

I would say mental health and social wellness. It’s affecting our seniors. It’s affecting our schools. I think that’s something we can work together on and make headway.

What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

Well, I haven’t had one of those in a long time. But I would say driving to the beach with my dog and walking with him. I’ll walk around Castle Island and take the path to the lagoon. He likes to run into the water.

What did you learn on the campaign trail that surprised you?

Running in 2019 prepared me, but one thing that surprised me was how much the mayoral election takes attention off the councilors. We didn’t seem to have as much attention from the media or the people. And, of course, there were shifts because of COVID — all of the events were in-person last time I ran.

Brian Worrell was elected as District 4 city councilor. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Brian Worrell (District 4)

Age: 38; Neighborhood: Dorchester; Occupation: Owner/broker, Greater Investments

How will your roots inform your work on the council?

Having lived in Boston my entire life and being a proud son of immigrants, my family, myself, and my friends have lived the issues we experience in District 4. It’s based on firsthand experience, so I have the care to actually get things done. Also, the education that I’ve received along the campaign trail. I’ve seen that there’s a lot of talent in District 4, so I want to bring forth the people in our community who haven’t had the level of attention that’s needed.

Advertisement

What skills will you bring from your professional life to City Hall?

I went to Northeastern University, so I have accounting experience. I’ve done facilities management. And, as a small business owner, I’ve learned to collaborate with everyone in the room in order to get the issues solved and move the goals forward. It’s not just about my ideas. It’s about making sure everyone has a seat at the table.

What’s something that most voters might not know about you?

I used to play the drums, the violin, and then that turned into me getting a DJ set. My playlist is such a variety — Elton John to Jay-Z to Kirk Franklin. Music is always a place that I’ve always gone to as a way of connecting with people. It’s been a tool for advocating for people and different social and political issues.

What’s one problem you think Boston can make serious headway toward addressing in the next two years?

Developing urban talent is something that we can do a lot better on. Everyone knows the median net worth of $8 for Black Bostonians versus $247,500 for white Bostonians. If our Black and brown residents were graduating college at the same rate as their white counterparts, we could see a lot of growth in our city and our state.

What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

I love going on vacation — the islands, or someplace hot. I love to travel because I can see how other communities do things to help advance their people. And also I just spend time with family, because sometimes this job can be early mornings and late nights. Maybe catch up on some Netflix shows, or do some leisure reading.

What did you learn on the campaign trail that surprised you?

It’s surprising that in such a rich city, so many people don’t know where their next meal might come from. Also, a delightful thing I came across is a lot of people in our community have great ideas. They already have a lot of the answers to the issues we’re dealing with.

Kendra Hicks was elected District 6 city councilor. Jeramie Regis

Kendra Hicks (District 6)

Age: 31; Neighborhood: Jamaica Plain; Occupation: Director of radical philanthropy, Resist

How will your roots inform your work on the council?

I think of roots as many different things — it’s my personal identity, my upbringing, the political legacy I follow in Boston. As a first-generation woman of color, as a parent, I have a unique vantage point. My roots in the district as an organizer and follower of other leftist folks who have put in work to make the city more equitable for everyone are going to inform how I bring neighbors along in the decisionmaking process.

What skills will you bring from your professional life to City Hall?

One of the things I’m particularly good at is bringing folks along, creating a shared vision, anchoring us in shared values, and working together to bring that vision to be. Partially representing a district that includes so many different people, and a district where folks have very different political leanings, it’s going to be so important to exercise that muscle and meet folks where they’re at.

What’s something that most voters might not know about you? I have been a stilt walker since I was 15. I grew up at Spontaneous Celebrations, a local arts organization in Jamaica Plain. I learned there and I’ve been stilt walking ever since — at festivals, parades, for fun. It’s performance art.

What’s one problem you think Boston can make serious headway toward addressing in the next two years?

I think we have a really big opportunity to think differently about our schools. COVID has had a really big impact on our students, on our teachers, and on our families. The attempts to go back to business as usual have proven to be harmful. With the transitions happening now — a new mayor, the Yes on 1 campaign moving forward, and new councilors having more say over the city budget, a possible transition to an elected school committee — we really have an opportunity to shift the way we do education.

What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

I love being outside. Yesterday, I took a very, very long walk down the entire Emerald Necklace. It was gorgeous. The day before I took a hike in the Middlesex Fells. When I’m not outdoors, I’m a really big sci-fi fan, so I’ll curl up with some snacks and watch sci-fi all day.

What did you learn on the campaign trail that surprised you?

That Michael Flaherty doesn’t actually own five cars. And a more serious thing that has to do in particular with West Roxbury. That neighborhood is so much more diverse, dynamic, and nuanced than we tend to paint it publicly. It’s been at the center of so many conversations — the rallies, the exam schools — and it came easy to paint our neighbors with a broad brush. But I think we do our constituents a disservice when we do that. There are so many people in West Roxbury who have so many different kinds of beliefs, who have nuanced views, and are willing to come to the table. Our campaign is a testament to that. There are a lot of people who feel that they can be represented by a progressive who has different politics than them.

Tania Fernandes Anderson was elected District 7 councilor. Handout

Tania Fernandes Anderson (District 7)

Age: 42; Neighborhood: Dorchester; Occupation: Executive director, Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets

How will your roots inform your work on the council?

Becoming a polyglot, coming from a different country, coming from extreme poverty to now working class, growing up with different religions [Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Islam], and being formerly undocumented — all of that adds to how dynamic I’ve become. ... All of those things have contributed to me being a very open-minded person, and understanding of people’s pain.

What skills will you bring from your professional life to City Hall?

I would bring my skills as an advocate. From my experience on a rape hotline. . . being a parent advocate. . . helping Portuguese speakers navigate different services . . . working with HIV positive clients, Black LBGTQ kids that did not have a home to go to, and clients with dual diagnoses. . . . But I’m also an artist, so I’m able to bring a lot of innovation. I‘m going to look at different perspectives, different strategies, and different approaches to policies that hopefully will bring solutions to District 7.

What’s something that most voters might not know about you?

I own a Ford F-150. I look forward to getting the F-250 next, as long as it’s hybrid and saving the environment. It’s one of the safest cars and the most durable. You can drive it past like 300,000 miles. I might be pint-sized, but I’m a rough girl.

What’s one problem you think Boston can make serious headway toward addressing in the next two years?

Mass. and Cass. We’ve seen examples in other countries where it has been done and within a couple years. I think we can learn from best practices. It’s just gonna take a very serious effort. I don’t think we don’t know what to do, I think it’s a matter of starting.

What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

My favorite pastime is honestly talking to people, and just really, really being present. People just want to feel respected and they want to be acknowledged and listened to. Even if that thing that they are asking for help with is something that you’d have to divert to someone else.

What did you learn on the campaign trail that surprised you?

This didn’t surprise me, but the most difficult thing to do as a Black woman running for office was fighting the expectations of becoming this politician with this political jargon and trying to sound “professional” and “articulate.” It’s very hard to do, because you want to do what is right so people can feel you’re the best candidate. But at some point, I have to be me. I have to break away from that and say, ‘I’m not going to do that. I’m going to talk how I talk. I’m going to be who I am.’ All of that is a hard balance. But eventually I found it. And thank God I did.









Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.