Michelle Wu will be sworn in as mayor at noon on Nov. 16 in the Boston City Hall Council Chamber, her transition team announced Monday, sharing details on a handoff of power that will make Boston history.
After a brief ceremony during which she will take the oath of office, Wu will go to the mayor’s chambers “to get to work,” her team said, occupying the very same office she worked in years ago as an aide to former Mayor Thomas M. Menino.
“Given the shortened transition and the urgent challenges facing Boston, we’re getting right to work on November 16th,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to mark the quick start of our Administration with a moment in the City Council Chamber next week. Boston City Hall was designed to reflect transparency and a commitment to public service, and the work of building a Boston for everyone means empowering all of city government to move with urgency and build community.”
Typically, a new Boston mayor would have months between Election Day and taking office. This year, Wu has just two weeks, a shortened timeline that follows the appointment of former Mayor Martin J. Walsh to the Biden administration.
Advertisement
A full inauguration including public events will take place in January, as new city councilors are sworn in, too, Wu said in a statement.
Wu’s transition team is led by Mariel Novas, a community organizer who holds a doctorate in education leadership. Wu has stayed mum so far on other key hires for her administration.
Wu made history last week, winning the mayor’s race with a decisive 28-point margin to become the first woman, first person of color, and first Asian American elected mayor of Boston. At 36, she is also the youngest mayor in decades, and the first mother to lead the city.
Advertisement
Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.