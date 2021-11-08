Michelle Wu will be sworn in as mayor at noon on Nov. 16 in the Boston City Hall Council Chamber, her transition team announced Monday, sharing details on a handoff of power that will make Boston history.

After a brief ceremony during which she will take the oath of office, Wu will go to the mayor’s chambers “to get to work,” her team said, occupying the very same office she worked in years ago as an aide to former Mayor Thomas M. Menino.

“Given the shortened transition and the urgent challenges facing Boston, we’re getting right to work on November 16th,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to mark the quick start of our Administration with a moment in the City Council Chamber next week. Boston City Hall was designed to reflect transparency and a commitment to public service, and the work of building a Boston for everyone means empowering all of city government to move with urgency and build community.”