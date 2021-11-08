NEWPORT, R.I. — The City of Newport police department is asking residents to take community watch one step further by voluntarily registering their video surveillance systems online with law enforcement.
The community security camera program is an initiative aimed at cracking down on “porch pirates” — burglars who plunder packages sitting on doorsteps — and other crimes, in advance of the holiday season. The program is in place in several other Rhode Island communities, including Providence, according to Sergeant Gregory Belcher of the NPD.
The Newport Police said that 800 million packages are expected to be delivered over the holidays across the country. And Christmas and holidays gifts are easy targets for thieves, with an estimated 36 percent of Americans experiencing theft in recent years.
Some cities have not had much luck with the program. In 2019, the Westerly Police Department adopted a community camera program, but had less than 20 voluntary participants, so they canceled it. However, a Westerly police captain told the Globe that they have had plenty of luck asking residents to provide video if needed.
In an emailed statement posted on social media, Sergeant Belcher says that the city’s camera registry is intended to help police investigate thefts and other neighborhood crimes by allowing police to quickly identify nearby cameras. Those videos could provide key evidence of criminal activity.
Belcher said security camera footage is one of the best methods in identifying and apprehending criminals.
To register for the “completely voluntary” and free program, visit cityofnewport.com/cameraregistry.
Registrations may be canceled at any time. Information is kept confidential by the city.
