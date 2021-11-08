NEWPORT, R.I. — The City of Newport police department is asking residents to take community watch one step further by voluntarily registering their video surveillance systems online with law enforcement.

The community security camera program is an initiative aimed at cracking down on “porch pirates” — burglars who plunder packages sitting on doorsteps — and other crimes, in advance of the holiday season. The program is in place in several other Rhode Island communities, including Providence, according to Sergeant Gregory Belcher of the NPD.

The Newport Police said that 800 million packages are expected to be delivered over the holidays across the country. And Christmas and holidays gifts are easy targets for thieves, with an estimated 36 percent of Americans experiencing theft in recent years.