Maine is still home to a stubborn disparity between COVID-19 vaccination rates in rural and urban parts of the state, the director of the state’s public health agency said Monday. The state’s overall vaccination rate is about 70 percent, which is one of the highest in the country. The rate is anchored by Cumberland County, which is home to about a quarter of the state’s population and has a vaccination rate of about 80 percent. Rates in several rural counties are much lower. Somerset and Piscataquis counties are around 60 percent, and Franklin and Oxford counties are not much higher. Of the state’s 11 other counties, seven are below 70 percent. The lower immunization rates in rural areas are a major contributor to the state’s daily caseloads, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during a Monday appearance on Maine Public. “What we’re seeing in rural parts of the state is there is no immunity at all — either from the vaccine or from prior infection,” Shah said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine fell over the past two weeks from about 541 new cases per day on Oct. 23 to about 502 new daily cases on Nov. 6. (AP)

WINCHENDON

Advertisement

Norman Rockwell painting sells for $3.6 million

A veterans organization sold an original 1945 Norman Rockwell painting for $3.6 million at auction over the weekend in order to raise funds after years of dwindling revenue made worse by the pandemic. American Legion Post 193, located in Winchendon, acquired the painting through a donation in 1959 from a local priest’s art collection. Coral May Grout, a former Post president, said that after weighing whether to sell for nearly two decades, it was time, The Telegram & Gazette reported. “Home for Thanksgiving” depicts a soldier seated beside his mother, who looks at him lovingly while he peels potatoes. It was commissioned for the November 24, 1945 issue of The Saturday Evening Post. The auction listing described the painting as “the tale of the first Thanksgiving after the Allies’ victory.” The artwork hung near the Legion’s main door for years, with most members assuming it was a reproduction. They got the painting appraised in the early 1980s after someone offered to buy it for $500, the newspaper said. The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge has since kept it safe, occasionally displaying it in special exhibits. But faced with the choice of closing the Post permanently or parting with the Rockwell, members decided to sell. There were estimations the painting could go for up to $7 million, but it ended up fetching $3.6 million, and the Legion will receive additional funds negotiated with the auction house, the newspaper said. (AP)

Advertisement

PORTLAND, Maine

Protected area to help rare whales off Maine coast

Federal ocean managers say a rare species of whale has been detected east of Portland, Maine, and they are using a special protected zone to try to keep them safe. The right whales are believed to number less than 350 and they are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it’s asking mariners to avoid the area where the whales were spotted or transit through it slowly. The area is about 80 nautical miles east of Portland in the Gulf of Maine. The protected zone will be in effect until at least Nov. 19. NOAA has also used another protected zone recently south of Nantucket. (AP)

Advertisement

BOSTON

Massachusetts National Guard’s bus driving mission ends

The effort launched in September to address a shortage of school bus drivers across the state by training members of the Massachusetts National Guard to transport children to and from school has ended, state officials said Monday. Nearly 240 members of the Guard participated, making almost 15,000 safe pickups and dropoffs and traveling about 300,000 miles during the two-month program, the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement. With the 13 districts the program served able to hire enough civilian drivers to meet student transportation needs, the Guard was able to end the mission, the statement said. “By working collaboratively with local districts who requested assistance, the Guard was able to provide critical school transportation support at a time when schools, students and families needed it most,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. About 200 Guard members were trained to drive the so-called 7D vehicles, vans designed to carry about 10 passengers. Another 40 provided operational support. The 13 districts that participated in the program were Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, Revere, Wachusett Regional, Woburn, and Worcester. (AP)























