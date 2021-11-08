A 59-year-old woman who died in a three-alarm fire in Manchester, N.H., was identified Monday as Kathryn Conn. She died from smoke inhalation, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Dutton Street. The blaze quickly escalated, the Globe reported.

A firefighter who received second- and third-degree burns over 35 to 40 percent of his body was recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital, officials said Sunday. A second person was also taken to the hospital.