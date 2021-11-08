Repairs are being made in Brockton after a water main pipe more than 125 years old broke Monday, officials said.

The break in the Montello Street water main is “not very big at all” and caused no flooding, said Daveson Perez, a spokesperson for Mayor Robert Sullivan. The pipe was built in 1894 and the break was likely due to age, Perez said.

The break happened at about 4:30 p.m. and by 7:45 p.m. only a few closed commercial properties were without water, Perez said. Those affected were along a quarter-mile stretch from Linden to Centre streets. Efforts to restore service were expected to go “well into the night,” Perez said.