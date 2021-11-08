McKee said Rhode Islanders can go to AfghanReliefRI.org to donate funds , furniture , household essentials , and to volunteer such as moving assistance, apartment cleaning and set up, apartment inspections, grocery shopping, cooking culturally appropriate hot meals, and mentoring families.

The effort, Afghan Relief RI, is an effort in coordination with the Rhode Island Foundation, the Rhode Island Department of Human Services, and the state’s two official refugee resettlement agencies — Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island and the Diocese of Providence.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee announced a new relief fund to help families arriving in Rhode Island from the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The fund is also asking for Rhode Islanders to consider hosting a family.

In 10 days, more than $1.5 million have already been raised for the fund. The money will be given directly to Dorcas International and to the Diocese, who will administer the funds to basic needs for these families, such as food and housing.

“There are Rhode Islanders, small businesses and big corporations that have reached out,” said McKee, and held up a piece of paper with a list of names on both sides of those who have committed to helping these families.

A dozen Afghan evacuees came to Rhode Island on their own earlier this year, 18 of the 250 Afghans the federal government will be sending to Rhode Island between now and Feb. 15 came late last month. On Friday, another family will arrive to the state.

“As the state’s community foundation, it’s our responsibility— and privilege — to step up,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “And Rhode Islanders step up, as needs arise.”

He added, “Our cultural diversity is actually a strength.”

Kathy Cloutier, executive director of Dorcas International, said there has been “overwhelming support” since the day they found out Afghan refugees would be resettling in Rhode island. Two months ago, she said, it was not known that Rhode Island would be resettling refugees from the humanitarian crisis.

“Usually, families are waiting 10 to 20 years before coming,” said Cloutier, who explained that “speed was of the necessity” in this situation.

Cloutier asked that Rhode Islanders that have second homes consider renting them out to refugees for “at least the next year.”

James Jahnz, Secretary for Catholic Charities and Social Ministry at the Catholic Diocese of Providence, said in the next several months, it will be imperative for these Afghan refugees to be resettled properly. Some of the largest issues they are facing are housing and food insecurity.

“It’s imperative that we give them a warm welcome while they come into this state,” said Jahnz.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.