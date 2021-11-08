The man driving the 2020 Nissan Sentra who was allegedly fleeing from police was identified as Nicholas Snyder, 22, of Waltham, State Police said. He was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, State Police said.

The name of the Sharon man was not immediately available Monday. He was driving a Subaru Forester when he was fatally injured in a crash near the intersection of Route 1 and Old Post Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, State Police said.

A 21-year-old Sharon man was killed Sunday night while driving on Route 1 in Sharon when his SUV was rear-ended by a Nissan Sentra being driven by a man fleeing police at a high rate of speed, State Police said.

Advertisement

Snyder is in custody at the hospital and is charged with motor vehicle homicide and other charges, State Police said.

The incident that cost the Sharon man his life began a few minutes earlier when a Good Samaritan reported seeing a Nissan Sentra operating erratically on Route 1 northbound in Foxborough, State Police said.

The Sentra narrowly missed hitting a highway worker on Route 1 and a trooper providing protection for the crew started pursuing the passenger car, State Police said.

“The Trooper pulled out to begin to attempt to catch up to the Nissan,’' State Police wrote. “Before the Trooper could reach the speeding suspect vehicle, Troop Headquarters terminated the pursuit. The Trooper acknowledged termination of the pursuit.”

The Sentra continued north at a high rate of speed, rear-ended the Forester and then rebounded into the southbound lane where it collided with a Dodge Durango. The operator of the Durango was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, State Police said. Route 1 was closed for about two hours Sunday night while the on-scene investigation was conducted, officials said.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.