Clutching a heart-shaped balloon with the words “I love you” on it, Paul Campbell rocked back and forth on his heels inside Terminal E of Logan International Airport, nervously refreshing the Internet browser on his phone. He had not seen his fiancé, Patricia Bittag, who lives in Hamburg, for 23 months.

After an hour-and-a-half wait, Bittag, 48, finally emerged through glass double doors under the arrivals sign. The couple embraced, Campbell gave her the balloon, and they made their way up the escalator, hand in hand.

The reunion was one of dozens at Logan on Monday as the United States lifted travel bans against 33 nations put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, including much of Europe.

Couples kissed through masks or removed them briefly to embrace. Tears flowed down the cheeks of grandparents as they reached out to touch grandchildren they had never met.

Around the world, excited travelers filled ticket lines, which have long been vacant. At London’s Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic held simultaneous takeoffs for their first US-bound flights to New York City’s JFK Airport. At Heathrow, American flag-waving airline employees greeted passengers.

Balbina Goncalez held her one-year-old grandson, Kairo Nicoll, who lives in Providence, R.I., for the first time, at the international arrivals terminal at Logan Airport after she arrived on a flight from Amsterdam. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Logan welcomed several international flights from Europe, carrying best friends, parents, and fiancés long kept apart from their New England-based loved ones. Travelers must show proof of vaccination from a World Health Organization-approved shot and produce a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Daniella Goldstone, 32, of Hingham, was waiting outside the terminal with her daughter, Violet, who was born just five days after the United States closed its borders to foreign travelers. The two were waiting for Goldstone’s mother to arrive on a flight from London; she last visited the United States on Thanksgiving 2019; since then, Goldstone has had two children.

“Emotionally, having kids during lockdown was just awful because my mom had planned to fly out literally on the day they closed everything down,” Goldstone said. “I mean, you’re hormonal when you have a kid and then add on top being scared about taking them outside because of a pandemic and then being apart from your family, having no support.”

Since March 2020, Goldstone said she had been telling herself “just one more month” until the borders reopen and she could reunite with her mom. Then, in late October, when Goldstone was in the hospital delivering her son Max, she watched the news headlines reveal that borders were poised to reopen.

“I immediately booked my mom the first flight out of London,” she said. “[Violet and Max] have lots of making up to do with Nana. She’s going to just snuggle in with the two kids and I’m going to sleep for the first time in two years.”

Lucy Stiles, 40, was also waiting to reunite with her London-based parents. When Stiles moved from Belgium to New Hampshire in 2019, what was once a four-hour car ride separating her and her parents became an international flight cut off by a pandemic travel ban.

Lucy Stiles (right) embraced her mother, who arrived on a flight from London at the international arrivals terminal at Logan Airport after not being able to see her for two years. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As soon as the US government announced it would begin allowing vaccinated travelers from the United Kingdom, Stiles’ parents booked their flights. She kept their pending arrival a secret from her children, 11 and 17, so they would be surprised when they got home from school on Monday.

“I was excited, but it wasn’t until the actual date was announced that it finally felt real,” she said. “It’s been a long two years.”

The fresh burst of international traffic couldn’t come fast enough for Logan, which has seen a big hit to international travel. Before COVID-19 hit, European countries made up 30 percent of international visits to Boston, second only to visitors from Canada, according to the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In September 2019, Logan had 724,791 international passengers pass through the airport, according to data from the Massachusetts Port Authority. In September 2021, the airport had only recovered 36 percent of that pre-pandemic international traffic, with 260,481 passengers.

On Monday, while many families eagerly awaited the arrival of long-missed relatives, some were eager to welcome travelers whom they’d never met.

Amy Langevin, 50, stood in the arrivals terminal with her cellphone ready to begin recording a video. Beside her, Emerson, her 9-year old daughter, held a purple-and-pink sign that read “Welcome Home Loana.”

The family from Warwick, R.I., anticipated the arrival of Loana, a 15-year-old girl from Germany who has been trying to come to the United States to study for over a year. But because of COVID, she hasn’t been able to find a host family.

Langevin, who used to live in Germany, said her family was eager to provide Loana with a home.

“We’ve always had a full house but now, it’s just me, my husband, and Emerson. We’re looking forward to filling some of the rooms,” she said. “We’ve been waiting for her since September. We can’t wait to see her in real life.”





