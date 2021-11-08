This man's described by authorities as a person of interest in the alleged attack Friday morning. Transit PD

Transit police are seeking the public’s help in locating a “person of interest” in an assault on a Red Line train Friday morning in which a rider allegedly hurled racial slurs and a glass bottle at a woman who had a 1-year-old child with her, authorities said.

In a statement, police said the alleged attack occurred around 10:53 a.m. Friday on the train between the Kendall and Park Street stations.