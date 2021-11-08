Transit police are seeking the public’s help in locating a “person of interest” in an assault on a Red Line train Friday morning in which a rider allegedly hurled racial slurs and a glass bottle at a woman who had a 1-year-old child with her, authorities said.
In a statement, police said the alleged attack occurred around 10:53 a.m. Friday on the train between the Kendall and Park Street stations.
The “female victim, in the company [of a] one year old child, had derogatory racial slurs directed at her as well as a glass bottle thrown at her,” the statement said, adding that the person depicted in an accompanying surveillance photo is “a person of interest” in the case.
Anyone who knows the identity of the man or his whereabouts is urged to call Transit police at 617-222-1050. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by texting 873873.