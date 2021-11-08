A group of five University of Massachusetts students were rescued Sunday evening from the woods of the White Mountains in Sandwich, N.H., after they made a wrong turn and struggled to find their way back to the correct trail, fish and game officials said.
The students were attempting to hike the Mount Morgan-Mount Percival loop near Sandwich when they missed a connection with another trail and ended up several miles away near Doublehead Mountain, the New Hampshire Fish and Game department said in a statement on Monday.
The group “attempted to self-rescue several times but were unsuccessful,” and called 911 around 4:45 p.m, the statement said.
Advertisement
The sun had set when the call came in, according to Lieutenant Bradley Moore of the Fish and Game Department.
“They had driven in on Saturday and hiked a trail that they thought was too easy, so they wanted to try this one out,” said Moore. “It was a group of mostly college freshmen — 19-year-olds.”
Conservation officers found the students using coordinates from the 911 call, guided them off the trail, and drove them back to their vehicle at the Mount Morgan trailhead in Holderness. They arrived at around 8:35 p.m.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.