A group of five University of Massachusetts students were rescued Sunday evening from the woods of the White Mountains in Sandwich, N.H., after they made a wrong turn and struggled to find their way back to the correct trail, fish and game officials said.

The students were attempting to hike the Mount Morgan-Mount Percival loop near Sandwich when they missed a connection with another trail and ended up several miles away near Doublehead Mountain, the New Hampshire Fish and Game department said in a statement on Monday.

The group “attempted to self-rescue several times but were unsuccessful,” and called 911 around 4:45 p.m, the statement said.