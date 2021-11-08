McCarron was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. Not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. He declined to speak with a reporter from WHDH-TV (Channel 7) following the court appearance.

Ronald P. McCarron was charged with operating to endanger, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. He was one of two people arrested during “Rise Against Tyranny” demonstration that drew hundreds of protesters, counter-demonstrators and riot-equipped police.

A Wakefield man told police he drove a rental van through a police barricade during a protest on Boston Common Sunday because he feared counter-demonstrators were attacking him, according to a police report.

Advertisement

Scores of right-wing protesters clashed with counter-demonstrators as some participants tore down barricades and fought with another amid a heavy police presence that was intended to keep the two groups apart.

Though hundreds of uniformed officers and metal barricades blocked off large sections of the Common around the Parkman bandstand, both sides managed to confront one another repeatedly over the course of several hours in sometimes violent encounters.

Police wrote that bicycle officers patrolling on the Common around 10:40 a.m. Sunday heard “a commotion and a loud crashing sound” on the Boylston Street side of the city landmark.

Police “observed a white U-Haul van crashed through and over the steel police barriers that had been put in place for the event. The van had driven out of a thickly crowded area at a great rate of speed.”

Police wrote that despite the presence of spectators and police “the van continued to accelerate on the brick foot path, towards a group of police officers on bicycles. The officers immediately dismounted and signaled for the van to stop.”

McCarron finally stopped the van a “few feet” away from where the officers were standing. At the order of police, he shut off the engine and got out of the van.

Advertisement

Northeastern University police put McCarron on the ground and put on handcuffs, police wrote. He was charged with operating to endanger at that point, police wrote.

McCarron told police “that a group of hostile people were banging on the side of his van and someone sprayed something on the side of it too,” police wrote, leading him to speed away.

“The officers surmise that a reasonable person would not have accelerated so quickly, to ram down a barrier and risk of seriously injuring anyone in the general area around the van or the barrier,” police wrote. “Furthermore, the officers did also observe a number of event attendees in the immediate area appeared upset, shocked and dismayed by the actions taken by McCarron and the result of those actions.”

According to police, the second man arrested was William Turbitt of Providence, R.I. He was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with police when he repeatedly positioned himself in front of police while filming them.

“The suspect approached myself and approx. ten officers and began filming the officers while asking them questions about what they were doing and saying it was a waste of money and further asking them about the Constitution and Federalist papers,” police wrote.

Turbitt was allowed to film until “he approached me in my personal space and attempted to film what I was doing on my department issued phone. It was explained to him that it was a department phone and it was not his concern,” Captain Mark Harrington wrote.

Advertisement

Turbitt allegedly argued with pedestrians, one of which he needed to be separated from by police. He was arrested when he followed Harrington again and allegedly put his cellphone near Harrington’s department-issued phone.

He is charged with disturbing the peace and interfering with a police officer. Turbitt was also scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the BMC.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.