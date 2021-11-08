PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of Congress have renewed the push to make daylight saving time permanent as most of the nation turned back the clocks one hour on Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, said the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act would end an antiquated and disruptive practice.

“Each November, the practice of ‘falling back’ an hour disrupts our lives and robs us of daylight hours to enjoy ourselves,” he said in a statement Friday. “It’s time for Congress to take up this bipartisan legislation to make daylight saving time permanent and give Rhode Islanders an hour of afternoon sunshine back during the dark winter months.”