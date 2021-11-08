He said the Guard provided “critical school transportation support at a time when schools, students and families needed it most.”

“The Commonwealth is grateful to the men and women of the Massachusetts National Guard for answering the call and supporting the safe transportation of students in communities across Massachusetts,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The Massachusetts National Guard won’t be helping to drive children to school anymore, state officials said Monday.

From Sept. 14 to Nov. 5, nearly 200 Guard members drove more than 329,000 miles, ensuring nearly 15,000 safe pickups and dropoffs for students. The Guard members helped out in 13 communities, officials said.

Many districts nationwide saw a bus driver shortage, a chronic problem worsened by the health risks from an ongoing pandemic.

The Massachusetts districts are now able to meet their transportation needs through civilian drivers so the Guard is able to conclude its mission, officials said.

“Time and again throughout its history, the Massachusetts National Guard has stepped up to serve the communities of our Commonwealth, and that has never been more true than during the last year and a half,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in the statement. “We appreciate the professionalism and dedication of the members of the Guard who supported this mission, and thank them for their service.”

The Guard helped out in the Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, Revere, Wachusett, Woburn, and Worcester school districts.





