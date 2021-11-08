(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX returned four astronauts from the International Space Station late Monday after NASA was forced to alter its crews’ launch and landing schedule due to disruptive weather over the past two weeks.

NASA’s Crew-2 mission splashed down at 10:33 p.m. ET in a SpaceX Crew Dragon off the coast of Pensacola, Florida after an eight-hour journey from the station, completing a 199-day research mission in space. The Dragon slows down by deploying two sets of parachutes after entering the atmosphere. SpaceX is retrieving the crew with ships and taking them back to shore.

The astronauts’ return to Earth had originally been set to occur after the launch of the next Crew-3 mission, with a formal handover aboard the orbital laboratory. But the next crews’ launch has been delayed several times by unfavorable weather conditions. NASA and SpaceX are planning to launch the four Crew-3 astronauts on Nov. 10 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.