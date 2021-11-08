With one year before the 2022 midterm elections, the residents of three New England states are waiting for a major politician to decide his political future.

Will Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker seek re-election?

So far, Baker isn’t saying much beyond that he is thinking about it. His actions give conflicting signals: while his running mate, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, outraised him in October, Baker is still raising money himself. He is also picking fights with the Massachusetts Republican chairman, a move he just didn’t have to make if he were on his way out. (Or is it that he can pick any fight he wants because he isn’t running?)

Many in state politics presume he will run again, but he if he doesn’t, it would have ramifications beyond the governor’s office. With a popular incumbent out of the running, Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, would possibly seek the governorship, which could open up her powerful statewide seat. Similarly, a member of Congress could jump into the race, which would potentially open up a position in Washington.

Additionally, if Baker decides not to run, we could see a robust Republican primary for governor that may not only include Polito and former state representative Geoff Diehl, but perhaps also a wealthy candidate from the private sector who wants to harness the presumed Republican energy expected for the midterm elections -- even in Massachusetts.

Will New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu run for the US Senate?

Sununu, a three-term Republican governor, said over the weekend that he could announce this week whether he will challenge Democratic incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan.

Along with Baker, Sununu has consistently been one of the most popular governors in America, while Hassan won her seat by a little over 1,000 votes in 2016 and has had approval ratings a tad over 50 percent pretty much ever since.

Should he decide to run, as many expect him to do, the changes to the political board in New Hampshire would be as drastic as the election 20 years ago. That’s when his brother, John E. Sununu, gave up a US House seat to challenge sitting Republican Senator Bob Smith in a primary before defeating a Jeanne Shaheen, a sitting Democratic governor, in the general election.

Sununu running for Senate would create immediate national interest in the state and flood Boston and New Hampshire markets with campaign money. It could become the most expensive race in state history. US Representative Chris Pappas, a Democrat, could then run for the open seat for governor instead of seeking a third term in a newly redistricted seat that might favor Republicans.

Following the dominoes, Pappas’s seat for Congress would then likely attract candidates who could leave positions on the state senate and executive council to run.

In addition, Sununu running for Senate would make it more likely that former US Senator Kelly Ayotte will return to politics by running for governor, something she has been openly exploring for months.

Will Vermont’s Pat Leahy run for reelection to the US Senate?

Leahy is currently the longest-serving member of the US Senate. The 81-year-old was first elected to the in 1974 and is now serving in his eighth term.

Why wouldn’t he seek a ninth term? He has had health issues lately. And unlike his other easy wins, there is a chance he could face popular Republican Governor Phil Scott. One poll last fall found Scott leading Leahy, though within the margin of error.

Scott said in the summer he wasn’t interested in challenging Leahy, but didn’t totally close the door to it either, instead using politician-speak to say that he is happy in his current job. Should Leahy retire, Scott would be leaned on heavily by Republicans to at least give it a shot in what could be a big year for the GOP.

What will Leahy do? He said he won’t decide until December. Vermont media have picked up on clues, though, that his fund-raising has dropped off. They have also noted that others are hiring campaign managers.

If Leahy were to leave it would be the first open Senate seat in Vermont in 16 years. Vermont’s only member of Congress, Peter Welch, would be expected to seek the Senate seat, following in the footsteps of Bernie Sanders, who made the jump from the House of Representatives to the Senate in 2006.

If Welch succeeded, a number of people would likely run for his House seat, creating legislative openings.

If Leahy decides to run again, however, Vermont residents will have to wait for another day for all the changes.

There are still a number of ifs at play here, and at the end of the day each candidate may choose a less disruptive path for his state. Still, the makings are there for a very interesting midterm election cycle not just across the nation, but also right here in New England.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.