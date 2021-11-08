The article “For trailblazer, the path becomes thorny: Ex-allies of Spicer, Framingham’s first mayor, join city’s old guard in coalition to oust her” by Stephanie Ebbert (Page A1, Oct. 25) seemed to have been written from the perspective of an outsider evaluating data points on a prescribed list, only one of which was how Mayor Yvonne Spicer, who was defeated Tuesday, has performed during her tenure.

I am a 70-year-old white male, so yes, I’m “old,” but when voting, I choose the candidate I believe is the best qualified regardless of their ethnicity, race, sexual orientation, or any other personal aspect. All that matters to me is how I believe the candidate will perform. Charlie Sisitsky will be our next mayor because he knows the city of Framingham, and I believe that Spicer, even after her four years as mayor, does not. Being the first popularly elected Black female mayor in Massachusetts does not, and should not, guarantee one’s reelection. Indeed, Spicer’s tenure was marked by numerous contentious issues with the City Council.