De Peña’s electoral win in Lawrence stands for a localized version of one current ailment of the Democratic Party. In this race, the more liberal candidate — the one endorsed by Warren, who chose Lawrence to launch her failed presidential candidacy, in early 2019 — was bested by a Democratic politician whose message was based on economic opportunity and public safety.

Advertisement

Lawrence, a Democratic stronghold, has nearly 90,000 residents and the highest proportion of Latino residents, at 82 percent. Only 14 percent of Lawrencians are college graduates; roughly 1 in 5 residents lives in poverty. In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit the city, Lawrence saw its schools put into state receivership and struggled with political scandals. Who can forget Willy Lantigua, the first Latino mayor this city and the state had? Lantigua became mayor in 2010 after serving four terms as a state representative. But his single mayoral term was mired in controversy and allegations of corruption and cronyism. Though he was never indicted, Lantigua was reportedly investigated by federal authorities and the state attorney general sued him for campaign finance violations.

Never one to stay on the sidelines, Lantigua ran for mayor again this year, came in fourth in the five-way preliminary, and endorsed Vasquez in the final. More recently, the Lawrence schools have been dealing with a spike in school fights among students, like many other school systems across the state.

Advertisement

“I think voters identified with my message and my life story,” De Peña told me in an interview in Spanish. “I presented a plan, and people understood that vision. But it wasn’t a political vision. It was realistic because I come from that plan.” De Peña vowed not to run for another office after being mayor. He’s an entrepreneur who financed his first business venture with $10,000 he obtained by maxing out his first credit card, he said. “I speak the language of poverty because I come from poverty. People used to call me ‘el gomero,’ [the tire dealer],” he said.

Mayor-elect Brian DePeña (center) with campaign supporters, from left, Ramon Suero, Octavien Spanner, Victor Betances, and Alfonso Rodriguez outside de Peña's campaign office in Lawrence on Nov. 4. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

De Peña, who was born in the Dominican Republic but has lived in Lawrence for 32 years, owns a tire shop and an auto repair shop. He is a charismatic politician who ran on a populist theme. His campaign slogan was: “Ahora le toca al pueblo.” Now it’s the people’s turn.

“Lawrence voters were worried about taxes, and my message was that a tax increase won’t happen unless it’s truly the last option and only when they can see how the extra revenue will be used,” he said. “People here don’t see the benefits of what they pay in taxes: They don’t see it in their streets, they don’t see it in public safety, or in education.”

De Peña’s campaign said many parents are concerned with the rising violence in the schools. On that front, De Peña will be tested as soon as he takes office, which could be as early as Friday. During our interview last Friday morning in his campaign headquarters on Broadway, news broke that a fire set off in a bathroom trash can in Lawrence High School had caused the evacuation of more than 3,000 students.

Advertisement

For City Councilor Pavel Payano, it was a confluence of factors that made voters choose De Peña. “It was also the corruption allegations [against Vasquez] and Brian’s endorsement of the firefighters,” Payano said in an interview. (In late August, Vasquez put the entire staff in the city’s personnel department, including its director, on paid leave pending an investigation; the city did not respond to a request for details about the probe by press time. According to the Eagle-Tribune, the personnel director, Frank Bonet, alleged Vasquez acted in retaliation because Bonet had reported two city employees, who were Vasquez supporters, for potentially criminal conduct to the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, the state’s ethics board, and other law enforcement agencies.)

“I presented a plan, and people understood that vision. But it wasn’t a political vision. It was realistic because I come from that plan,” Brian DePeña (center) said in an interview in Spanish. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

After facing so many struggles, it’s easy to see why Lawrencians bought De Peña’s brand of populism. “My message to constituents is that the end of an era of incompetency is soon approaching,” he told The Eagle-Tribune. “I will lead the city under the guiding principles of good governance, transparency, and achieving attainable results ever mindful that the people are in control and their voices will be heard. Now, it’s the people’s turn.”

Advertisement

De Peña’s win highlights the importance of the economic message when it comes to Latinos, who, in the 2020 presidential election, started to shift toward the Republican Party. That’s a lesson — and an opportunity — that Democrats shouldn’t ignore.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.