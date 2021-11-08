As I was reading Naomi Martin’s article “Disputes envelop Mission Hill school” (The Great Divide, Page A1, Nov. 2), I came across the statement reportedly made by Ayla Gavins, then principal of the Mission Hill K-8 School, about a gender-nonconforming student being bullied, and her comments about this being a “retaliation” by “fed-up” students, as if it was the victim’s fault. There was some suggestion that the student had difficulty reading social cues, but it would seem that Gavins’s failure to read cues was far greater. There is no place, ever, for the ridiculous idea that a person should be bullied for being themselves. A report found that this student was stabbed, punched, and kicked, and Gavins had the gall to call it retaliation.

Advertisement

Sean Mahoney

Ipswich





Gender-nonconforming student needed to be honored, supported

In the article “Disputes envelop Mission Hill school,” the Globe reports that a gender-nonconforming student experienced 52 incidents of “assaultive repetitive bullying,” including being pinned against a wall, choked, stabbed in the face with a pencil, struck on the head, punched in the nose, kicked, and subjected to death threats. The article cites the suggestion that the gender-nonconforming student struggled to read social cues. I see that last point differently: Here was a student, in the face of repeatedly brutal incidents, who continued, defiantly, to express themselves as themselves, knowing full well the cost.

I think we can probably agree that the student would recognize that such a level of violence stemmed from the perpetrators’ anger at the nonconforming behavior. The way that brave student must have expressed themselves is nothing less than an act of civil disobedience. Such an act should be honored, and the student in question should have been respected as the beautiful person they are. It’s up to educators to model this behavior and call out acts of violence against someone struggling to be who they are.

Advertisement

Lee Kamentsky

Arlington