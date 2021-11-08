I was interested to learn about the Boston City Council’s new measure that would enable developers to put fewer parking spaces into developments with 60 percent of units set at so-called affordable rents (“Parking rules eased for affordable housing,” Business, Oct. 21). Renters who qualify for affordable housing in our city still pay a lot for rent. They work. Some may work as school employees or police officers or firefighters in neighboring towns. Some work raising children whom they need to drop off at child care or school. Families have medical or dental appointments at health centers that may be in places that are not convenient to public transportation. Why are affordable-housing advocates making it difficult for people who can benefit from these housing opportunities to accomplish what families need to do every day?

At minimum, families juggle work, children, elderly or sick family members, and medical and other appointments on a regular basis. It is hard to manage doing that without access to a car. Most Boston renters or condo owners put a premium on having one or two assigned parking spaces. Why not people who live in affordable housing?