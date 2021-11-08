After two Christian McCaffrey runs netted 14 yards, Collins, as part of the group led by Adrian Phillips, forced a McCaffrey fumble on the next snap. Though Carolina’s Ian Thomas recovered the ball and scooted forward for a 10-yard gain, Belichick was impressed.

By Monday morning, the film was telling Belichick an even bigger story about Collins’s impact on the 24-6 win, with the coach pointing to a play three snaps earlier.

Bill Belichick made it clear how impressed he was by Jamie Collins’s ridiculously athletic interception against the Panthers Sunday, bringing it up unprompted in his opening postgame remarks, framed with an insistence that he didn’t know “how many athletes can make that catch.”

“The interception was a remarkable play, but actually the caused fumble that he had on McCaffrey was also in the same category where he spun back inside and was able to knock the ball out,” Belichick said.

That Collins would find his way in this Patriots defense isn’t all that surprising. This is his third separate stint with the team, begun when he signed Oct. 6, about a week after he’d been granted his release from the Lions. But the speed at which he’s made the transition, and the depth to which he’s made his presence felt have been impressive.

The Patriots were 1-3 when he signed on, and when he suited up only three days later for their game in Houston, he played three defensive snaps, but made them count. A crucial fourth-quarter sack stymied the Texans and set up the Patriots’ clock-gobbling seven-plus-minute field goal drive that secured the important road win.

A tough home loss to Dallas followed, but it preceded the current three-game winning streak that’s improved their record to 5-4. That’s 1-3 without him, 4-1 with him.

Correlation may not prove causation, but it’s impossible to ignore the effect of the return of a 32-year-old veteran with freak athletic skills, a Super Bowl pedigree, and a team-first attitude that has him lining up for punt blocking, edge rushing, and anything in between.

“Jamie’s done a great job of doing whatever we ask him to do, doing it well, and really just helping the team, not just the defense, in any way he can, and that includes in practice,” Belichick said. “And of course he’s doing things off the field as well.

“He had a couple good edge-setting plays and continues to help us in the kicking game, with his force on the punts and blocking on the punt protection and on the punt-return game … playing off the ball and on the ball, special teams, rushing the passer, playing in coverage. He’s helped us in a lot of different ways.”

The interception is what still had jaws dropping and eyes popping Monday. The way Collins leapt high above the line of scrimmage and caught the laser off Sam Darnold’s hands, snaring it midair a mere 5 yards off the line of scrimmage was just so good — equal parts awareness, ability, presence, and reflex.

“I was rushing,” he explained. “Yeah, I was rushing. He was a scrambler. He is a scrambler. He was getting out of the pocket so I was really just trying to keep my eye on him, trying to occupy the center, and it so happened to come my way.”

The entire Panthers possession was like a Collins highlight reel.

Rookie Christian Barmore blasted through the middle to break up a pass to Tommy Tremble on the play after the fumble, but then it was back to Collins. First, he flattened McCaffrey for a 3-yard loss on a reception, and then, on third and 13, he soared skyward for the interception.

One field goal later, the Patriots were done scoring, the Panthers were done trying, and Collins was done justifying Belichick’s decision to bring him back.

The former Southern Mississippi star was a Belichickian fit from the start, a second-round draft pick in 2013 with a varied athletic background (quarterback in high school, where he also was a track standout) from a relatively small school. Collins paid off, making the Pro Bowl by 2015 and, oh yeah, winning a Super Bowl the year in between. In three playoff games during that 2014 championship season, Collins totaled 23 tackles as the Patriots beat the Ravens, Colts, and ultimately the Seahawks.

The world of Belichick contains no guarantees, however, and under the coach’s policy of buy-low-sell-high, he traded Collins to Cleveland during the 2016 season. Released by the Browns after the 2018 season, Collins signed back with the Patriots on a one-year prove-it deal, and did well enough to earn a three-year, $30 million free agent deal in Detroit, where his former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia had taken over.

Patricia didn’t make it through the 2020 season. Collins didn’t make it through 2021. But Collins is finding a groove, joining a long list of players who have left New England only to learn the grass isn’t always greener, and who returned to similar or sometimes more success.

Think of Tom Brady favorite Deion Branch, traded after ‘05 and back in 2010. Think Patrick Chung, whose return after a disappointing 2013 season in Philadelphia saw Belichick welcome him back in 2014 and utilize him even better than he had before. Think LeGarrette Blount, traded in 2013 but signed back late the following year, or Ben Watson, a first-round pick in 2004 who left for Cleveland and returned in 2019, at age 39, to play 10 more games for Belichick.

This list goes on: Brandon Bolden, cut in 2018 and back the following year, or Brian Hoyer, who has his own revolving door to the locker room, or Ted Karras, back this year after one in Miami, or Trent Brown, back this year after finishing a big free agent contract with the Raiders.

Or Collins — back again, and, it seems, better than ever.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.