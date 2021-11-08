The search for a new coach will begin promptly for a program that has not exceeded four wins in a season since moving up to FBS in 2012.

The progress Bamford hoped for never came to fruition. UMass dropped to 1-8 following Saturday’s 35-22 loss to FCS opponent Rhode Island, and the school fired Bell shortly thereafter, concluding his three-year tenure with a 2-23 record.

In Year 3 of the Walt Bell era, UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford expected the football program to turn a corner and put a more competitive product on the field.

“We knew Years 1 and 2 would be challenging and year three we thought we could turn the corner,” Bamford said Monday. “Ultimately we just haven’t turned it in a way I thought we should have. At the end of the day, in order to put us in a better position to have success moving forward, I felt a new voice and a new talent evaluator was needed.”

Bell, who previously served as the offensive coordinator at Florida State, was hired in 2019. Bamford felt like he was the coach who would turn the downtrodden program around.

However, the Minutemen went 1-11 in Bell’s first season and then lost all four games in the abbreviated 2020 season after initially cancelling the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, the Minutemen were uncompetitive in routs against Pittsburgh (51-7), Toledo (45-7), Coastal Carolina (53-3), Florida State (59-3), and Liberty (62-17). The lone victory came against UConn, which is also 1-8 and underwent a coaching change earlier in the season.

“As much as I appreciate Walt and feel like he did a number of things we asked him to do, we have to develop, be competitive, and win games,” said Bamford. “Unfortunately we weren’t competitive in a number of games and then some of the games I felt like we had a really good chance to win, we weren’t able to convert.”

Bamford reiterated Monday that it was time for a new direction with the program. UMass hopes to hire a coach in time for an important December recruiting period. The Minutemen believe they have built a solid foundation of young talent under Bell and that new leadership will help develop the talent.

They also want to be active in the transfer portal, bringing in veterans to a team that has relied heavily on underclassmen. Bamford’s goal is to build a bowl-eligible program over the next few seasons as UMass, an FBS independent, enters discussions to join a conference.

In the meantime, run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Miller will take over as interim head coach for the team’s final three games against Maine, Army, and New Mexico State.

“We’re going to take it day-by-day for the final three weeks,” said Miller, a former four-year starter at UMass. “My goal is to put a product out there that the kids can be proud of, their families can be proud of, and most importantly the guys who have worn this jersey before.”