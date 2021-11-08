A day after the Patriots’ latest win , coach Bill Belichick appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” for his weekly interview and addressed a range of topics, including a few players who aren’t on the Patriots’ roster.

During the first quarter on Sunday, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was strip-sacked by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, whose hit caused a fumble that Carolina recovered for an early turnover.

What created controversy was after the fumble, Jones grabbed Burns’s ankle and wouldn’t let go. Following the play, Burns appeared to be in pain.

Panthers players and head coach Matt Rhule weren’t happy with Jones, with Carolina linebacker Haason Reddick labeling it a “dirty play.”

“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” Belichick said.

Asked a follow-up question, Belichick replied, “I think he thought he had the ball.”

A response to Stephon Gilmore’s assessment of the Patriots

During the buildup to the Patriots-Panthers game, former New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to Carolina in October, criticized the way his former team handled his injury rehab earlier in the year.

“I just didn’t like how they handled my situation, my injury,” Gilmore told reporters prior to Sunday’s game. “A lot went on with that I didn’t agree with.”

When asked if he had any insight into what Gilmore was implying, Belichick responded, “No, not really.”

“Surprised to hear him say that because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp,” Belichick added. “Of course he wasn’t here all spring so we really didn’t have any idea where he was, but when he came back we had several meetings and talked about that. You’d have to ask him.”

On Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the more intriguing off-the-field subplots in the NFL is the potential landing spot for receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who agreed to a restructured deal with the Browns so he could be placed on waivers Monday.

Should Beckham clear waivers — which ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing multiple NFL executives, characterized as “likely” — he would be free to sign where he wants.

Belichick was asked what an NFL team would be getting by signing him?

“What would they get? I don’t know,” Belichick initially replied. “Depends on the team and what their situation was.

“He’s a very talented player,” he added. “Obviously never coached him so I don’t have any first-hand experience with that.”