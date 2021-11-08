“We’re considering it,” Cassidy said. “That’s what we’re looking at. We’ll make a decision tomorrow morning. That line has, offensively, had some looks, hasn’t finished. So maybe a different flavor there.”

In three games this season, Studnicka has spent time centering Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle on the second line. But as the Bruins practiced at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of their matchup Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, Cassidy experimented with Studnicka as a wing on the third line alongside Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk .

While Jack Studnicka is a talented young player with plenty of offensive tools and two-way ability, finding the right spot for him has been a challenge for Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy .

The combination of Haula, DeBrusk, and Curtis Lazar hasn’t yielded any goals so far this season despite 30 shot attempts, according to leftwinglock.com.

Moving Studnicka to the third line would push Lazar to the fourth line where he started the season.

“[Karson Kuhlman’s] done a nice job, what we’ve asked on that line,” Cassidy said. “But sometimes a different type of player may help get the line going.”

Studnicka, the Bruins’ second-round draft pick in 2017, spent most of his ice time a year ago at center, but in training camp he began to skate on the wing. He believes he can handle the role.

“Learning curve last year, having to do it, but I’ve worked with the assistant coaches a lot in practice and certain situations, taking pucks off the wall,” he said. “Yeah, [I’m] more equipped. I think I’m a lot stronger this year, so board battles should hopefully more in my favor.”

Studnicka was one of the Bruins’ final training camp cuts. He joined the team for a stretch last month while Nick Foligno, Anton Blidh, and Craig Smith dealt with injuries. While it’s still early in the season, Studnicka would like to carve out a role for himself.

“Obviously you want to be a guy who’s in the lineup every game,” Studnicka said. “To be able to do that you have to separate yourself somehow. So when you’re watching, just try to learn, pick up on some things and when your name is called hopefully you have a task and things will go well.”

Hall making adjustments

After deflecting a shot attempt by Patrice Bergeron Thursday against Toronto, Taylor Hall acknowledged he was still getting used to playing in front of the net on the power play.

Earlier in the season, he said he would’ve gotten out of the way, but with more comfort he’s finding it easier to read his teammates.

“With Taylor, he’s gotten farther from the net there for a while and we’ve talked about that - that it’s a net presence first, and then a drop off, and sort of run some things from there second,” Cassidy said. “I think his puck-recovery effort has been there since day one. That’s what we told him. If you don’t recover pucks there to help keep power plays alive, then we’re going to have to use somebody else, because that’s a very important job. Second is obviously making some plays from there if the puck does find his stick. And then entries.”

Hall pointed to execution - and a bit of stubbornness - being an issue on zone entries on the power play. Cassidy’s emphasized cleaning up entries, but also said Hall will continue to settle in as a net-front presence.

“All-in-all, Taylor will find the rhythm of the net front,” Cassidy said.

The full 60

When Cassidy looked at the Bruins’ losses - all on the road, all within reach - the common thread was that the his team was within striking distance against quality teams but didn’t play close the deal.

Against Philadelphia, the Bruins were tied, 3-3, going into the third period. Against Florida, they trailed 2-1 going into the final frame. They were down 2-0 to Carolina and 3-1 to Toronto. In those four games, they were outscored 8-1 in the third period.

“They’re making the plays and we’re not,” Cassidy said. “So what does that mean? Are they better than us or are we just not there yet for 60 minutes?

“Until we play them a little bit more often, that’s hard to say one or the other. But I do know that what was addressed this morning is we’ve got to get to the 60 minutes and then find out if we’re better than them or not. So right now that’s our focus.”

Waiting on Haula

The Bruins have been waiting for a breakthrough game from Haula. In the meantime, Cassidy explained why he sat the Finn for a shift against the Leafs.

“I didn’t think he had his legs,” Cassidy said. “Sometimes [it’s] a subtle message: ‘Hey get your legs going, get into the game here.’”

Haula, who signed a two-year deal with the Bruins in July, has just one assist in nine games.

“I think he’s been a little snake-bit to be honest with you,” Cassidy said. “He’s had some ups and downs, but a couple go in, we’re probably not talking about this. He’s probably a little more confident. So I just want to make sure he’s not affected by hitting posts or being close. He’s still got to play good solid hockey for us.”

Foligno nearing return

Foligno, who has missed the past seven games after suffering an upper body injury Oct. 20 against Philadelphia, won’t be available Tuesday. The Bruins medical staff is targeting Thursday after seeing him go through a full practice Monday ... Jeremy Swayman will get his fifth start of the season Tuesday against Ottawa. In two games since giving up five goals against the Flyers, Swayman has stopped 35 of 38 shot attempts.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.