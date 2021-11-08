The Tigers (11-6-2) used a strong defense against Sturgis, the North Shore’s leading scorer, right off the start. However, Masco (18-0-1) did not flinch, just focusing their offensive efforts elsewhere.

With Sturgis drawing much of the attention, senior forward Cecily Paglierani stepped up with a pair of goals to lead Masco to a 3-0 shutout of No. 16 Oliver Ames in the Round of 16 of the Division 2 MIAA tournament at Essex Tech in Danvers.

The Oliver Ames field hockey team threw its best defensive coverage on Masconomet standout Maggie Sturgis Monday evening. But top-seeded Masco used the opportunity to showcase its depth.

“[When they cover Sturgis] it opens it up for others,” said Masco head coach Maggie Bridgeo. “We have so much power there that got overlooked during the season.”

The first quarter was full of corner opportunities for Masco, but Oliver Ames goaltender Megan Greene (13 saves) played strong in net. Paglierani struck first off a feed from Julia Graves with 54 seconds left before the end of the quarter.

Masco’s defense negated Oliver Ames’ speedy transition game, and maintained possession in the Tigers’ zone for most of the first half. Defenseman Ava Tello was key in thwarting any setup in the Masco zone, and dished in a goal off a corner rebound five minutes into the second quarter to put Masco up, 2-0.

Paglierani scored her second goal of the evening five minutes into the second half, off a pass from Kenzie Carey to finish Masco’s scoring for the evening. Oliver Ames tried to get things going in the fourth quarter, but Masco held the Tigers at bay with a whole team defensive effort.

“When we have the ball, our entire team is on offense,” said Bridgeo. “And when we are on defense, our entire team is on defense.”

Division 2 State

Nashoba 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Lehigh-bound senior Lela Boermeester scored off a corner in overtime to lift the fourth-seeded Wolves (15-2-2) to the second-round win in Bolton. Ali Vanasse scored first, with Sofia Jacobsen assisting, in the second quarter for Nashoba. No. 13 seed NDA (11-6-1) tied the game in the third quarter on a strike from freshman Emily Coughlin.

The visiting Cougars were playing with heavy hearts. Their day started in Cohasset, attending the funeral of Elizabeth (Walker) MacLeod, the mother of sophomore Shannon MacLeod, who died on Nov. 2 at age 47 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

An outstanding athlete at Holliston High, Liz Walker went on to play field hockey and softball at Boston College. As a mom, she was beloved for her charitable work, as well as coaching youth softball in Cohasset and the St. Paul School girls’ basketball team.

Danvers 3, Dartmouth 1 — Sophomore Bobbi Serino netted a hat trick for the sixth-seeded Falcons (14-3-2), assisted twice by Grace Brinkley and once by Katherine Purcell in the second-round win.

Correspondents Emma Healy and Christopher Williams and Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this story.



