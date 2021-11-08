Jaylen Brown will miss one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain sustained in the late stages of the Celtics’ win Thursday night in Miami, the team said Monday.

Brown was sent back to Boston during the Celtics’ three-game road trip on Friday and missed the finale, a 107-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

This isn’t the first time Brown has struggled with hamstring issues. Brown missed time with a strained hamstring prior to the NBA’s coronavirus suspension but used that time to get completely healthy. Considering Brown’s reliance on athleticism and explosion, the Celtics have no plans to rush him back.