Longtime district Superintendent Lisa Dana became a prime target of the outcry, as School Committee member Robin Doherty called for her to be placed on immediate leave. Others who attended the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting said Dana should resign over the system’s handling of the alleged misconduct, which was made public in a Boston Globe report over the weekend.

DANVERS — Civil rights leaders, elected officials, and residents on Monday decried Danvers school and police authorities for concealing allegations of violent, racist, and homophobic locker room behavior on the 2019-2020 boys varsity high school hockey team, whose coach was a prominent local police sergeant.

“Some resignations are definitely in order,” Lisa Marie Silva, an elected Town Meeting member, said before the School Committee session. She was among some 35 people who attended the meeting, some carrying signs protesting the district’s response to the allegations.

Since town officials first learned of the alleged misconduct in June 2020, they compiled two investigative reports and commissioned a third. But the school and police departments have since blacked out references in those reports to the alleged locker room conduct and details of offensive language in text messages allegedly exchanged by team members in a group chat.

The Globe report “shows that there has been a clear failure of leadership and courage at all levels, from the coaches to administrators,” US Representative Seth Moulton said in a Facebook post. “This negligence only contributed to the perpetuation of this toxic and harmful culture. If Danvers wants to move forward from this, they will have to do so with transparency, accountability and confronting this issue head on.”

The school board went into executive session after Doherty called for the five-member committee to vote on placing Dana on administrative leave immediately “while the School Committee can ascertain the best path moving forward for the administration and students.”

Board member Alice Campbell, who with Doherty was first elected in May, seconded Doherty’s motion.

“It is unacceptable that not a single adult was held accountable,” Campbell said. “With a lack of real action, we failed our students, parents, caregivers, and community members . . . we cannot accept no further action.”

Dana told the committee she is committed to improving the district’s climate of diversity, equity, and inclusion and listed numerous steps she has taken in response to the alleged misconduct. She did not address the call to place her on leave.

Board member Arthur Skarmeas, who served on the committee through the investigations, cautioned against “scapegoating” anyone and defended the board’s handling of the allegations.

“If you think we haven’t done anything about this for the past year and a half and took it lightly or brushed it off or swept it under the rug, that’s a bunch of crap,” Skarmeas said.

Eric Crane, the committee chair, also defended the board, saying school leaders were legally obligated to protect the privacy of students and employees.

A member of the 2019-20 hockey team told the Globe that he had reported that two teammates physically restrained him while another repeatedly struck him in the face with a plastic sex toy because he refused to shout a racial slur in one of the all-white team’s regular locker room rituals.

The rituals were allegedly known on the team as “Hard R Fridays,” the “R” referring to the final letter of the n-word.

The player said he also reported that a player touched him inappropriately after the team stripped naked and turned off the lights during a locker room ritual known as “Gay Tuesdays.”

The police sergeant who coached the team, Stephen Baldassare, has denied knowing anything about the locker room behavior or offensive texts, according to town officials.

Baldassare resigned from his coaching position in July. He was the high school resource officer when he began coaching the team in 2015 and now serves in the Police Department’s juvenile division.

Robert Trestan, New England regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, has helped many school districts confront hate speech, discrimination, and abuse.

“When schools conduct an investigation, they owe it to the community to be clear and comprehensive about its scope, and report out the findings and its commitment to implementing any recommendations,” Trestan said. “Community stakeholders have a right to know what happened and what steps are being taken to ensure that every aspect of the school environment, from the ice to the hallways, are free from all forms of racism, antisemitism and hate.”

Earlier this year, school officials enlisted the ADL to conduct two workshops, one for administrators and another for staff members. They also planned to teach the ADL’s “A World of Difference” peer training program to students but have yet to move forward with the initiative or explain why, Trestan said.

The new Danvers High School principal, Adam Federico, told the School Committee he spoke with students Monday about the Globe report and is focusing on building an fair and inclusive culture at the school.

The North Shore NAACP, meanwhile, said more work needs to be done to improve the culture at the high school. In a post on the group’s website, branch president Natalie Bowers said officials are forming an ad hoc committee to address the problem and seeking to align with the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Commission.

Meanwhile, State Representative Sally Kerans, of Danvers, posted on Facebook that the town’s response to the allegations “failed the victim(s) by not putting a stop to the behavior and not facilitating a process for victim(s) and every team member to heal and for perpetrators to learn.”

“The victim who bravely told his story is owed an apology and all of the students are justified in feeling the adults they trusted didn’t protect them,” she wrote.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com. Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.