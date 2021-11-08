Tade Kotyan, Arlington — The senior defender scored just seconds into overtime in Saturday’s Division 1 matchup as he lofted a shot over the Beverly keeper from the left wing to send the No. 8 Spy Ponders (13-0-5) into the second round.

Wolffe Berrout and Deco Siefer, Concord-Carlisle — Berroute and Siefer sparked a late comeback for the 17-seeded Patriots (9-4-5) Saturday; each scored with less than five minutes left to play to tie the Division 1 first-round match, 3-3, against No. 15 BC High (10-7-2) and force the game into extra time. C-C went on to win, 4-3, courtesy of an own goal.

Arlo Lawless, Nauset — With No. 8 seed Nauset (16-1-2) trailing No. 25 Wakefield (6-6-7), 1-0, less than 20 minutes into the game, Lawless assisted on Elias Anjim’s tying goal and scored the winner with 34:31 remaining to propel Nauset to a 2-1 Division 2 first-round win Saturday.

Chuck Nolan, Saint Joseph Prep — Five minutes into the second half of extra time, the senior defender scored the winner as the No. 24 Phoenix (15-2-2) took down No. 7 Lenox (5-12-2) in Thursday’s Division 5 showdown.

Rowen Roudebush, Brookline — The senior left back scored the winner for No. 9 seed Brookline (10-3-6) on a shot from 30 yards out that found its way into the top left corner with 10 minutes left to defeat No. 24 North Andover (12-2-4) in Saturday’s Division 1 matchup.

