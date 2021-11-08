Several teams expressed interest in Hyers. A number of factors led him to choose the Rangers, among them: his familiarity with manager Chris Woodward from their time together on the Dodgers coaching staff in 2016-17; the Rangers’ technological and R&D resources at Globe Life Field; the chance to make an impact on a younger roster; and geography.

Hyers, who turned down an opportunity to re-sign with the Red Sox in order to explore other opportunities, has agreed to become the hitting coach of the Texas Rangers, according to major league sources.

Advertisement

With Hyers leaving for Texas, the Red Sox are searching for a second hitting coach to join Peter Fatse, who served as assistant hitting coach in 2020-21 under Hyers. While the precise arrangement between hitting coaches will depend on who’s hired, Fatse is expected to be elevated to either lead hitting coach or co-hitting director.

The Red Sox, according to major league sources, are looking at both internal and external candidates. Among internal candidates, both Rich Gedman (hitting coach in Triple A Worcester) and Lance Zawadzki (hitting coach with Double A Portland) would be likely to receive consideration.

In that context, it’s worth noting that Greg Norton, the team’s minor league hitting coordinator since 2016, will not be back. The Sox informed him at the end of the minor league season that his contract would not be renewed.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.