But the AFC seems wide open. Only the Titans (7-2) and Ravens (6-2) have two losses. The Patriots are among nine teams in the conference with three or four losses.

Now, at 5-4 halfway through the season, they have solidified their position to make a playoff push. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Patriots have a 53 percent chance of advancing to the postseason and are projected to finish with a 9-8 record.

So, what’s next?

Here’s a look at their issues for the week ahead:

▪ The health of their running backs.

Sunday was a breakout game for rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for a team-high 62 yards on 10 carries. He also caught both of his targets for a team-high 44 receiving yards — 41 of which came on one play.

Stevenson plowed through Carolina’s stout run defense, using his size (6 feet, 246 pounds) and physicality to gain yardage after contact. At the end of a 13-yard run on third down in the second quarter, Stevenson manhandled safety Sean Chandler with an impressive stiff-arm.

But both Stevenson and Damien Harris ended up leaving the game in the fourth quarter with head injuries. Neither returned, as veteran Brandon Bolden was the lone player in the backfield for the final seven minutes. J.J. Taylor was inactive.

The Patriots have no running backs on their practice squad.

The extent of the injuries will be clearer by Wednesday, when the Patriots return to practice. A lengthy stay in concussion protocol for them would be a major hit to New England’s run game, which was just starting to find its rhythm. Over the past three games, the Patriots have averaged 147 rushing yards, which ranks fourth in the league during that span.

Specialist Gunner Olszewski also left the game with a head injury. He would be a bit easier to replace, because wide receiver Jakobi Meyers can return punts and Bolden can return kickoffs.

▪ The pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.

By Tuesday at 4 p.m., the NFL will learn whether any team claimed former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers. If a team does submit a claim, it will inherit his $7.25 million salary, a steep (and for most teams, prohibitive) price to pay for nine weeks of the regular season. Only nine teams have enough salary-cap space to put in a claim.

The likely scenario is that all teams will pass on Beckham via the waiver wire, which means he will become a free agent. His representation can then communicate with interested organizations and negotiate a new contract. Beckham has said he would like to join a playoff contender — and the Patriots do fit that criterion.

The Patriots have approximately $2.5 million in cap room, so they wouldn’t be able to offer much beyond a minimum contract. Beckham has a well-documented admiration for coach Bill Belichick, so perhaps he’d be willing to take a discount to play here — that is, if the Patriots are interested.

New England certainly could use another wide receiver. While Meyers is reliable, and the team’s leader in receptions, targets, and yards, the Patriots lack a true No. 1 option. Just the threat of Beckham, if healthy, could open up opportunities for others.

As for which other teams might pursue the 29-year-old Beckham? The Raiders are expected to be in the mix, though they just signed free agent DeSean Jackson. Baltimore, New Orleans, Minnesota, and Indianapolis are other possibilities.

▪ Additional roster decisions.

The Patriots have until Wednesday to determine whether they want to activate quarterback Jarrett Stidham and/or defensive tackle Byron Cowart to the 53-man roster. Stidham and Cowart, who both started the season on the physically unable to perform list, returned to practice Oct. 20.

Cowart started 14 games last season, playing 41 percent of the defensive snaps. He recorded 27 tackles, including three for a loss, and a sack.

Stidham would serve solely as a depth piece at quarterback, behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. The Patriots must decide whether carrying him as a third-string option is necessary. If they do not activate him and need additional depth down the line, they could elevate Garrett Gilbert off the practice squad or bring in an external candidate.

Linebacker Chase Winovich (hamstring) also is eligible to return off injured reserve this week, having missed the required three games. Starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) remains eligible to return as well. Brown has not practiced since Week 4, and has played only seven snaps this season.

Linebacker and special teamer Harvey Langi (knee) is also on injured reserve, but still has to wait one more week before potentially returning.

“We look forward to getting Chase and Harvey back, but, for the last couple weeks, we’ve been able to maintain more of a consistency with our group and rotation and so forth,” Belichick said Monday morning.

Activating any player to the 53-man roster requires an accompanying move to open a spot.

▪ Important games on the schedule.

Up next for the Patriots are the Browns, another team in the AFC playoff picture. A win against the Browns would be particularly important for seeding purposes, because if the two teams finish with the same record, the Patriots will want the tiebreaker.

Other games with similar stakes include Week 14 at Indianapolis as well as Weeks 13 and 16 against Buffalo. (The latter is obviously important in the division race, too.) The Patriots already secured the tiebreaker over the Chargers.

New England’s final eight opponents are: Cleveland (5-4), Atlanta (4-4), Tennessee (7-2), Buffalo (5-3) twice, Indianapolis (4-5), Jacksonville (2-6), and Miami (2-7).

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.