Forward Jack Eichel said Monday he is relieved the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights is behind him and is looking forward to being on the ice with his new team, even though it may take about three months after he undergoes neck surgery Friday. Eichel, 25, who was traded by the Sabres last Thursday in exchange for forward Alex Tuch and rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks, expressed gratitude that the Golden Knights have been supportive of the procedure the Sabres did not approve of, triggering Eichel’s discontent with the organization. Eichel, who will have a herniated disk artificially replaced, said he hoped the NHL and NHL Players’ Association will provide players more rights in determining how to treat injuries, while he acknowledged frustration in the delay in being able to get his procedure. “I think my situation shined light on maybe some things that could be changed, and I hope that they are in the future,” said Eichel, who is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $80 million contract. “I don’t necessarily agree with the team having the full say in what to do with medical treatment. I think it should be a collaboration.” Eichel topped 20 goals in each of his first five seasons and enjoyed a breakout year in 2019-20, when he had a career-best 36 goals in 68 games before the season was abruptly halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks. Sexton was hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland’s 126-109 victory, which pushed the surprising Cavs to 7-4 this season. The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional testing and evaluation. The Cavs did not say if Sexton’s injury will require surgery, and that his status will updated accordingly. A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sexton is averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 60 games for Cleveland last season.

Bucks make White House visit

President Joe Biden welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House, praising team members not just for their achievements on the court, but also for their efforts to promote coronavirus vaccinations and for speaking out after the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake sparked protests in Kenosha, Wis. The Bucks were the first NBA champions to visit the White House in nearly five years, ending a Donald Trump-era hiatus.

College football

Scott Frost to remain Nebraska’s coach

Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. The Cornhuskers, who are coming off a 26-17 home loss to No. 6 Ohio State, are 15-27 in four years under Frost, including 3-7 this season, and his future has been the subject of speculation. Details of the new contract were not immediately disclosed. Frost originally signed a seven-year contract paying him $5 million per year. Two years ago, he received an extension through 2026. Frost, a native Nebraskan, was quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national championship team. He coached Central Florida to an undefeated season in 2017 before returning to Lincoln to take over a blue-chip program that has not won a conference championship since 1999 . . . Texas Tech named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach, though he won’t take the job until the end of the season. McGuire will be formally introduced Tuesday on the Lubbock campus. He will immediately join the Texas Tech athletic department while Sonny Cumbie continues to serve as interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance . . . Washington head coach Jimmy Lake was suspended by the school for one game without pay following a sideline incident with one of his own players, junior walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai, during the Huskies’ 26-16 loss to Oregon on Saturday. Lake was suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the interim coach for Saturday’s game against Arizona State.

Miscellany

No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova ousted in Austria

Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko won seven straight points to finish off fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (2) of Russia in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. Tsurenko came back from a break down in the second set and from 2-0 behind in the tiebreaker. Tsurenko next plays Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, who routed Austrian wild card Sinja Kraus 6-1, 6-0. Xinju Wang of China rallied to beat Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a match against US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The top seed from from Britain had a bye in the opening round . . . Polish luge officials said a malfunction at the sliding track built for this winter’s Beijing Olympics in Yanquig, China, caused one of its top athletes, Mateusz Sochowicz, to crash during a training run and sustain a fractured kneecap. He also had cuts and bruises, and it’s not known if he can return this season . . . Newcastle appointed Eddie Howe as manager and tasked by new Saudi ownership with trying to keep the relegation-threatened team in the Premier League. The 43-year-old Howe replaces the fired Steve Bruce after Newcastle was rejected by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who opted last week to stay in charge at Villarreal . . . The Czech Republic will be without coach Jaroslav Šilhavý for the team’s final World Cup qualifier against Estonia Nov. 16 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said Šilhavý has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and didn’t meet with any staff members over the last 12 days. The Czech Republic is tied with Wales in second place in Group E. Belgium is five points ahead.

