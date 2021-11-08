Sixth-seeded Newton North rallied for a 3-1 victory — 25-23, 24-26, 25-11, 25-20 — over No. 11 seed Winchester in Newton, and it was because of the senior outside hitter’s line-drive jump serves.

Watching the serving run of Newton North’s Ioanna Tembelopoulosin the third set of Monday’s Division 1 girls’ volleyball second-round match against Winchester was like watching a masterclass in deception.

Newton North senior Molly Delahunty (left) attempts to bump the ball over Winchester junior Ruby Woodward (right) during the first set of Monday night's Division 1 matchup in Newton.

When North (16-2) sided out on a Winchester (16-6) block error to go up, 7-3, Tembelopoulos stepped to the service line and stayed there for a 6-0 run with four aces and one of her 10 kills. Many of her aces were topspin rockets that grazed the top of the net and fell to an empty space in Winchester’s serve receive.

By the time Tembelopoulos’s run ended on a service error, North led, 13-4, and Winchester didn’t get its 10th point of the set until North had set point at 24-10. The Tigers clinched the set two points later on a Molly Delahunty block.

“I think that set the momentum for the match,” said North coach Nile Fox. “That was a big serving run she went on and it was really clutch for us at the time, and we needed it. [Winchester] was playing really well at the time. That serving run was big.”

“In the first set, we had missed a lot of serves and we definitely needed to get better at that,” Tembelopoulos said. “Something just clicked in my mind that we really needed to put the work in in that [third] set, especially to take back the game.”

Outside of North’s third-set rout, the match was close for its duration. Neither team led by more than three points in the first set, where there were 18 ties. North led, 24-23, in the second set before Winchester rallied to win on two North unforced errors, and a Lauren Tian kill sandwiched in between the miscues.

In the fourth set, even though North led, 22-18, after another Tian kill, Fox called a timeout and reminded his team there was no need to worry.

“I was just telling them that when we play our best that we are a really good team. We just had to stop playing down and play our best,” Fox said. “I told them, ‘We have it.’”

Even though Winchester threatened with another Tian kill to make it 24-20, a Winchester kill attempt went wide on the next point to seal the four-set victory for the Tigers, who advance to the Round of 8 to face the winner of the North Andover-Peabody matchup.

Division 1 State

Concord-Carlisle 3, Bishop Feehan 0 — After a nervous start, the fourth-seeded Patriots (21-1) rallied back to win the first set, 25-16, and never looked back, winning the second-round matchup in straight sets.

“Great overall team defense won us the game,” C-C coach Jim Crandall said.

With C-trailing, 6-2, at the beginning of the second set, the Patriots mounted a comeback thanks to five consecutive kills from senior outside hitter Corinne Herr and a series of aces from senior libero Lauryn Friess.

Five Patriots ended the match with at least six points, including Herr (18 kills, 4 aces), junior Anna Sweeney (4 kills, 2 blocks), senior middle hitter Haley Newcomb (4 kills), junior outside hitter Eva Shudt (3 aces, 2 kills, block), and senior setter Raimy Little (3 kills, 4 aces).

C-C will play the Boston Latin-Needham winner in the quarterfinals. The Patriots split their season series with Latin and beat Needham, 3-1.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wellesley 0 — Anne-Sophie Ouellet delivered three aces to spark a strong offensive showing for the 10th-seeded Patriots (16-6), who cruised to the quarterfinals with their 25-15, 25-10, 25-21 second-round win over No. 26 Wellesley (12-7).

Division 2 State

Billerica 3, Wakefield 0 — Abby Downs hammered home 12 kills, collected 10 service points, and was stellar defensively, Kailey Roche delivered 26 assists, Stephanie Sardella had 10 kills, and Paige Murphy (6 kills), and Jess Maillet (7 kills) to power the fourth-seeded Indians (20-2) to the second-round win.

Division 5 State

Frontier 3, Georgetown 0 — Jillian Apanell (3 service points, 17 kills, 3 digs, 33 total attacks) and Eve Dougan (8 kills, 18 total attacks) helped propel the No. 2 Red Hawks (20-4) to a place in the quarterfinals in their second-round win.

Non-tournament games

Beaver Country Day 3, Penguin Hall 0 — Sydney Vega (10 kills, 6 aces) and Spring Yan (21 assists) led the Beavers (8-6) to the dominant win.