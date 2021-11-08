The Jaguars’ 9-6 win over the Bills was the 10th-largest upset in NFL history based on point spread, and the fourth-largest road upset since 1966.

Underdogs won seven of the 12 games outright, including the Jaguars (+15.5), Broncos (+10), and Titans (+7).

The Week 9 slate of games was the kind of day the NFL dreams up in an “on any given Sunday” marketing video.

Four first-place teams lost to teams at .500 or worse.

Road teams went 7-6 and are 70-65 for the season entering Monday night’s game.

The only favorites to cover the spread Sunday were the Patriots (-3.5), Dolphins (-4), and Chargers (-1.5).

Two teams also defied expectations by winning without star players. The Cardinals impressively beat the 49ers by two touchdowns despite not having Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, or A.J. Green. And the Titans steamrolled the Rams in their first game without Derrick Henry.

The moral of the story: This is why I don’t put money on football games.

A day of upsets and turmoil is where we begin the Week 9 Review.

▪ The most impactful upset was the Titans smothering the Rams Sunday night, 28-16, in SoFi Stadium. The Titans are 7-2 with five straight wins, and have a half-game lead over the Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Most impressively, the Titans’ last four wins have come over the Bills, Chiefs, Colts, and Rams.

The Titans won big despite not having Henry, though they didn’t do much on offense. They finished with just 194 total yards, rushing for 69 yards with a 2.7 average, with Adrian Peterson carrying 10 times for 21 yards.

More importantly, the Titans definitely have a defense again. Last year, they were 24th in points and 30th in sacks (just 19 all season). This year, they are 14th in points, tied for fifth in sacks with 23, and recorded five sacks against a Rams team that had allowed just eight all season. Jeffrey Simmons was a monster with three sacks, while safety Kevin Byard recorded his fifth interception of the year and returned it for a touchdown.

Tennessee's Kevin Byard scoots home with a touchdown after intercepting the Rams' Matthew Stafford. Harry How/Getty

The Titans will need more on offense moving forward. But they have the AFC’s best record, an improving defense, and four remaining games against the Texans, Jaguars, and Dolphins. The No. 1 seed is theirs for the taking.

▪ John Harbaugh probably would prefer Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense wake up a little earlier, but Jackson continues to be Captain Comeback this year. Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win over the Vikings marked Jackson’s fourth fourth-quarter comeback this season. This time, Jackson erased two 14-point deficits, including one in the second half. The win put the Ravens at 6-2 and in the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Jackson is now 2-1 when trailing by 14 points in the second half this season. Before this year, Harbaugh had been 2-35 in those situations as Ravens coach.

▪ The most unexpected result was the Jaguars’ 9-6 win over the Bills. The Jaguars defense, ranked 26th in points allowed entering the game, held the Bills offense, ranked No. 1 in points scored, to two field goals.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a great season, but he has hit a bit of a wall the last two weeks against two of the NFL’s worst teams, the Dolphins and Jaguars. It seems the key is taking away the deep ball. Allen is averaging just 5.76 yards per attempt in those two games, with only four completions of 20 yards or more and a long of 28. Between Weeks 3-6, when the Bills scored at least 35 points in four straight games, Allen had the second-most 25-plus-yard passes in the NFL (11).

▪ The Cardinals’ 31-17 win without Murray or their receivers says as much about coach Kliff Kingsbury and his team as it does about Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers. The Cardinals shook off a tough loss to the Packers to beat a division opponent and reclaim the NFC’s No. 1 seed at 8-1. Kingsbury coached the game of his life, with backup QB Colt McCoy completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards, a touchdown, and, most importantly, no turnovers.

Arizona's Colt McCoy (left) kept the 49ers at bay. Ezra Shaw/Getty

And there’s something smelly in the air in San Francisco. The Niners dropped to 3-5, with the offense committing three turnovers and the defense giving up 437 yards to an offense full of backups.

Shanahan said he’s not considering a change at quarterback, and he shouldn’t. Despite sitting two games under .500, the Niners are still only one game out of the final playoff spot. But they are free-falling, and face a must-win against the Rams this week.

▪ The Chiefs won, but they are still dysfunctional on offense. Patrick Mahomes threw for only 166 yards on 37 attempts, the Chiefs gained a total of 237 yards, and they didn’t score a touchdown over their final 10 drives.

The Chiefs’ downfield passing attack has turned anemic. Last week against the Giants, Mahomes had 15 passes behind the line of scrimmage, the most in the NFL since the stat has been tracked over the last five years. In Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Packers, Mahomes averaged just 3.2 air yards per pass, the second-lowest of his career (behind last week).

Still, the Chiefs sit at 5-4 and are the AFC’s No. 8 seed. That offense isn’t clicking, but it would be foolish to count them out.

▪ The Falcons tried their best to blow a 24-6 lead in the fourth quarter to the Saints. They let Trevor Siemian march down the field three straight times for touchdowns to take a 25-24 lead with 1:01 left in the game. But this is a new day for the Falcons, and Matt Ryan was able to hit Cordarrelle Patterson for 64 yards down the sideline to set up a game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired.

Siemian threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in his first game subbing for Jameis Winston, while Taysom Hill completed two passes for 33 yards. Siemian just needs to get going earlier than the fourth quarter.

Falcons linebacker Steven Means runs back a fumble against the Saints. Derick Hingle/Associated Press

▪ The Cowboys lost, 30-16, despite being 10-point favorites over the Broncos. Their No. 1 offense was held to just 290 yards (165 below their average), Dak Prescott completed just 19 of 39 passes for 232 yards, and they fell behind, 30-0.

It probably is just a minor blip for the 6-2 Cowboys, but this is what happens when Prescott doesn’t practice much over three weeks.

Ranking the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates

1. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: Had just six catches for 49 yards in the loss to the Browns, but ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards (835) and fourth with seven touchdowns.

2. Patriots QB Mac Jones: Joined Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie QBs in NFL history to win their first four road starts.

3. Steelers RB Najee Harris: Entering Monday’s game against the Bears, he ranked sixth in the NFL with 107.4 scrimmage yards per game.

4. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: Third among NFL tight ends with 546 receiving yards and second with a 15.2-yard average.

5. Broncos RB Javonte Williams: Third among rookies with 601 total yards.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore: Played 16 of 62 snaps (26 percent) against the Patriots, finishing with two tackles, a pass defensed, and an interception.

▪ 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He can’t help it if his teammates fumble twice and the defense can’t stop anyone.

▪ Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson: Had six catches for 126 yards, including a 64-yarder late in the fourth quarter. Patterson’s 57.4 receiving yards per game are nearly double his previous career high (29.3 in 2013).

▪ Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett: Threw for 244 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions subbing for Tua Tagovailoa in the 17-9 win over the Texans.

Jacoby Brissett's Dolphins ended their losing streak at seven. Mark Brown/Getty

▪ Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Sure, it was only Houston, but it’s nice to get back into the win column after seven straight losses.

▪ Giants coach Joe Judge: His team gained a season-low 245 yards of offense, but a win is a win.

Stats of the Week

▪ The entire AFC West is over .500, with the Chargers and Raiders at 5-3 and Chiefs and Broncos at 5-4.

▪ The 49ers are 1-11 at home over the past two seasons and 0-4 this year.

▪ The Browns became the first team since the 1967 Chargers to record 60-plus-yard touchdowns on a pass, on a rush, and on defense in the same game.

▪ The Dolphins became the second team in the last six years to win despite committing at least five turnovers. The 49ers also did it in 2019.

▪ Jackson is the first player in NFL history with 2,000 passing yards and 600 rushing yards through eight games.

▪ There have been 13 overtime games this year. The Ravens, Vikings, and Titans have played in three each, and the Bengals, Raiders, Seahawks, and Colts in two each.

▪ The last time a double-digit favorite trailed by 30 points — as the Cowboys did against the Broncos — was in the Patriots’ 44-13 win over the Colts in Week 3 of 2001, also known as Tom Brady’s first career start.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.