Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick had accused Jones of making “a dirty play” and chastised officials for not blowing their whistles. There was no penalty on the play, despite pleas from Carolina coach Matt Rhule and other Panthers on the sideline.

“I was just trying to tackle him and make the play because I didn’t really know what was going on,” Jones said Monday during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones said he “didn’t mean to hurt anybody” when he tugged at the ankle of Carolina’s Brian Burns in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

On third and 4, with the ball on Carolina’s 47-yard line, Burns sacked Jones from behind, knocking the ball loose. As Burns was getting up to pursue the ball, Jones, lying on his back, grabbed Burns’s right ankle and pulled him back to the ground. Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu ended up recovering the fumble.

Burns stayed down on the field after the play before limping off with the assistance of medical trainers. He returned to the game and played 76 percent of the defense’s snaps.

According to Rhule, Burns sprained his ankle and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity.

“That was some b.s. on Mac Jones’s part,” Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said Monday. “Hopefully, they fine him or something like that. We don’t need that in this league, if we all claim we’re brothers and part of this NFL shield. We don’t need that, trying to hurt another player.”

Jones maintained he had no malicious intent and called the sequence “a bang-bang play.”

“After I got hit pretty hard, I didn’t know exactly what was going on,” he said. “I thought [Burns] had the ball. It was my job to make the tackle. That was pretty much it. Obviously when you get up, you see the ball was actually down the field a little bit more.”

The league office will take a look at what happened as part of its weekly review process. Jones will know by Saturday whether he has been fined.

“Hopefully, they see it how I saw it in the game, and they don’t look too much more into it, because that’s what it was,” Jones said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.