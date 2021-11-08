“There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand for the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life,” Mayock said. “The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line, the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

General manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette on Monday but said it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. Arnette was also being sued over a hit-and-run accident from 2020.

The Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and now have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season because of off-field issues.

Arnette was drafted 19th overall to be a starting cornerback with a pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade despite what Mayock called “significant concerns” about his character. Arnette was rated lower on most draft rankings but the Raiders believed after talking to his coaches at Ohio State that they could develop him on and off the field.

“Obviously in hindsight, we weren’t able to do it," Mayock said. "I know a lot of people, including myself, we were all concerned about this, but at the time we thought it was an acceptable risk. Obviously, it’s painful on all levels.”

The move to cut Arnette comes less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash. Authorities said Ruggs was driving 156 miles per hour with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada. He faces multiple felonies and jail time if convicted.

The Raiders did make one addition, signing speedy veteran receiver DeSean Jackson. The 34-year-old Jackson was cut by the Rams last week. He had eight catches for 221 yards but will provide a needed deep threat with Ruggs gone.

It’s official: Beckham waived

Odell Beckham Jr. is up for grabs.

The challenging wide receiver, who has battled injuries the past few seasons, was formally waived by the Browns and can now be taken by any NFL team at a $7.25 million price tag for the rest of this season.

Beckham essentially forced his exit last week from the Browns, who traded for him 2½ years ago but reached a point where they wanted to get out of the stormy relationship as badly as he did.

Seahawks QB Wilson cleared to return

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Wilson’s surgeon, Steve Shin, released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.”

“I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury,” Shin said. “I am absolutely amazed at his progress.”

Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Rams when his hand hit the arm of defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles and has been diligent about his rehab while still being present around the team.

Seattle went 1-2 in Wilson’s absence with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback.

Wilson was placed on injured reserve by the Seahawks to open a roster spot, but he is eligible to return this week when Seattle travels to Green Bay Sunday.

Wilson posted a video on social media Monday with the title “It’s Time.”

Jets QB Wilson expected to return to practice

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to return to practice this week and could start again as soon as Sunday against Buffalo.

Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson would be the team’s starting quarterback when he was fully healthy, ending speculation whether the rookie might have to sit behind backup Mike White even when his knee healed. Wilson has missed two games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.

Panthers QB Darnold to have MRI

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is undergoing an MRI on his throwing shoulder after experiencing soreness following Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots Sunday.

Coach Matt Rhule said he will wait until Wednesday to get a better grasp on Darnold’s injury status before making a determination on who’ll start Sunday against the Cardinals. P.J. Walker is the team’s other option at quarterback.







