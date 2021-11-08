CARLSBAD, Calif. — After the Red Sox made a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer for 2022 to free agent Eduardo Rodriguez Sunday, the lefthander now has until Nov. 17 to accept or reject it.

However, during that 10-day period, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the team will remain engaged with Rodriguez both to get his sentiments on whether he’s likely to accept the offer and to see if there’s grounds for a longer-term deal.