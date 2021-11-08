CARLSBAD, Calif. — Major League Baseball announced the top three candidates in each league for awards voting (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year).

The Red Sox were shut out, meaning that Nate Eovaldi finished outside the top three in AL Cy Young voting (Yankees righthander Gerrit Cole, Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray, and White Sox righthander Lance Lynn were named as the top three) and Alex Cora was not in the running for Manager of the Year (Dusty Baker of the Astros, Kevin Cash of the Rays, and Seattle’s Scott Servais were the final three).