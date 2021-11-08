The Revolution will open the postseason Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium against either New York City or Atlanta United, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

Fourth-seeded New York (14-11-9 in the regular season) will meet fifth-seed Atlanta (13-9-12) Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. for the right to face New England (22-5-7), which enters the MLS playoffs as the No. 1 seed.