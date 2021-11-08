The 2021-22 season has a chance to be better, starting with the return of Harvard. There is reason for optimism at Northeastern and Boston University. Winning records elsewhere will be a lot more difficult.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee didn’t have to pay much attention. The interruptions and distractions of COVID-19 had a lot to do with it, but no school in the country was spared of that problem, so overall it was a pretty dismal season.

Collectively, the men’s college basketball teams in Massachusetts were 54-75 last season. OK, we realize Harvard didn’t play at all because of the pandemic, but it was a painful time, with Northeastern recording the best record at 10-9.

The action tips off Tuesday, and here are the top questions for the upcoming season.

▪ Can Boston College first-year coach Earl Grant have any success?

Grant’s roster is not one that can succeed in the ACC; there’s no other way to put it. The soft nonconference schedule will produce some victories, but those will be empty calories. The Eagles easily could go winless in the ACC, which they did in 2015-16.

BC fans can hope that DeMarr Langford and Makai Ashton-Langford have improved enough to become a formidable backcourt. DeMarr improved as last season progressed, and he has the talent to become a breakout star.

DeMarr Langford could have a breakout season for the Eagles. Jared C. Tilton/Getty

▪ Will Harvard’s Tommy Amaker call Kentucky’s John Calipari for coaching advice?

OK, this is a joke, all right? It’s just that Amaker is going to encounter a season that Calipari deals with all the time, starting with practically a whole new roster.

The Ivy League canceled last season, so Amaker has two recruiting classes that have not played together. The players are highly rated for the Ivy League. Amaker can use the nonconference schedule to mold those new players with some solid returning veterans like Noah Kirkwood and Chris Ledlum into an Ivy League contender.

The newcomers are unknown to most people, so seeing will be believing, but the Crimson are picked to finish second in the league.

▪ How will UMass overcome the loss of Tre Mitchell?

Mitchell was an All-Atlantic 10 player, but he transferred to Texas. He was the best player in a seven-player recruiting class two years ago that coach Matt McCall thought would turn around his program.

Only three of those players (T.J. Weeks, Kolton Mitchell, and Preston Santos) are still in Amherst. McCall brought in five transfers to try to make up some ground, but their résumés will not ignite a lot of excitement. For example, Greg Jones played at Southern Connecticut.

T.J. Weeks averaged 9.7 points in 15 games last season. Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The top part of the Atlantic 10 is made up of veteran teams, which will be a difficult task for the Minutemen.

“They’ll be some adversity early,” McCall acknowledged at a preseason press conference.

▪ Who will be Northeastern’s primary ballhandler?

With Tyson Walker transferring to Michigan State, the Huskies have lost the triggerman to pretty much everything they do on offense. The rest of the roster is an intriguing mix of players that can play both inside and out.

Sophomores Jahmyl Telfort and Coleman Stucke could take big leaps, and transfer Joe Pridgen (at his third school) also should be a factor … if someone can get the ball to them.

Right now, Bill Coen is planning to try a bunch of players in that role, starting with 6-6 Shaq Walters, who is playing in his fifth season, the extra year granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

▪ What is the true BU team?

The Terriers won the Patriot League title two seasons ago (but the NCAA Tournament was canceled), then last season was an unexpected disaster. Players responsible for both scenarios return.

Logically, this should be a good year for the Terriers, who are the preseason selection to win the Patriot League and placed two players on the preseason all-league team in Javonte McCoy (Player of the Year) and Walter Whyte. Last season was an aberration.

Walter Whyte was second on BU in scoring with 13.5 points per game last year. Kathleen Batten/Associated Press

▪ Can Holy Cross get to .500?

The Cross was selected to finish ninth in the Patriot League, but the schedule isn’t too demanding and forward Gerrale Gates should have a big season. He was selected preseason All-Patriot League. It’s not an impossible task.

▪ Can Merrimack upset Gonzaga?

Of course not, but I think it’s amazing that Merrimack gets to play the nation’s preseason No. 1 in Spokane, Wash., Dec. 9. It’s not the only difficult road game, as the Warriors also play Rutgers, Indiana, and Virginia Tech. If they can survive that, they should be contenders in the Northeast Conference, with 99 percent of their offense returning.

▪ Can UMass Lowell contend for the America East title?

The River Hawks came within one game of making the NCAA Tournament last season, but they lose all-league guard Obadiah Noel. Coach Pat Duquette will have to blend together the returning players with five transfers to find success. The River Hawks were sixth in the AmEast preseason poll.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan