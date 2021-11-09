The third and final season of “Dickinson” has premiered on Apple TV+, I have seen it all, and I am grieving hard. At first, when it premiered, I rejected the show, which is about the life of mid-19th-century poet Emily Dickinson. It seemed like an awkward mash-up of period-piece atmosphere, silly comedy, and the drugs, sex, and romantic tropes of contemporary teen shows such as “Euphoria” and “Riverdale.”

But a friend urged me to reconsider, and I did, and I fell in love. Created by Alena Smith, “Dickinson” is not devoted to historical accuracy so much as to evoking her spirit, as a woman, as a writer, and as a daughter. You have to let go of any expectations of seeing a familiar biopic and just let it work on you. The genre is hard to categorize, which I ultimately find refreshing, and the surreal and over-the-top elements, including the likes of Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and John Mulaney as Thoreau, are a kick.