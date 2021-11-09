GE said each new company would be better focused on its customers and be able to manage its balance sheet to best suit its needs. GE’s also betting each company will get a higher valuation from investors than they currently do folded into one enterprise. Whether that’s true remains to be seen, but the stock jumped 6 percent Tuesday morning to $115, its highest price since March.

The news broke unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, but for General Electric, this day has been a long time in the making. The Boston company, one of the last of the giant industrial conglomerates, said it would break itself up into three separate companies.

Advertisement

The split is the culmination of years of restructuring around three core businesses — aviation, health care, and power generation — that began in earnest in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008-2009, when GE’s financial services division almost cratered the entire company.

In a series of deals that stretched over more than a decade, GE sold NBC Universal to Comcast; dismantled its financial services unit; unloaded its iconic appliances business to a Chinese company; divested its locomotive unit to Wabtec, the remnant of another once-great conglomerate, Westinghouse; and just this month completed the sale of its jet-leasing business.

Under former chief executive Jeff Immelt, who took over shortly before the September 11 terrorist attacks, GE moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston. Immelt said he wanted to leverage the region’s deep pool of innovative thinking. In reality, he was probably sick of the company’s bland suburban campus in Fairfield, and figured the company’s leaders could do with a change of scenery.

More important, Immelt in the latter years of his tenure made two expensive, ill-fated acquisitions: The 2015 purchase of the power business of French conglomerate Alstom, and the takeover of oilfield services company Baker Hughes in 2017. The timing of both deals proved to be bad, preceding downturns in the oil production and demand for natural gas.

Advertisement

GE was also shaken by an accounting scandal and its inability to accurately estimate the liabilities of its long-term care insurance business.

The breakup idea was first floated three years ago by then-chief executive John Flannery, but he was forced out 10 months later. His successor, Larry Culp, the first CEO to come from outside the company, has focused on reducing costs and debt and increasing cash flow.

Now Culp has decided to pull the trigger. Here’s what he says GE will do.

Early in 2023: The company will spin off its health care business to shareholders. GE plans to keep a stake of 19.9 percent in the unit, which makes MRIs and other medical equipment and had $18 billion in revenue last year, or 22 percent of GE’s total.

Early 2024: GE will meld its renewable energy and power businesses, along with its software and data businesses, into one company, and spin that off to shareholders in early 2024. Power and renewable energy had combined revenue of nearly $36 billion in 2020, or 44 percent of GE’s total sales.

What’s left: GE’s aviation business, which makes jet engines, systems, and electronics, and has a plant in Lynn. The unit had $22 billion in revenue last year, or 27 percent of GE’s total.

Advertisement

General Electric hasn’t said what the breakup will mean for its Boston headquarters, where it has 200 workers (far fewer that what was envisioned when it first moved here), and for its more than 3,000 other workers in Massachusetts. While the aviation business will retain the GE name, branding for the three new companies hasn’t been disclosed.

GE was once one of the most valuable and respected companies in the United States. It was taught as a textbook case of how a conglomerate could own a diversified set of businesses with differing ebbs and flows, so that when some found themselves in a downturn, others would be doing fine and make up the difference.

That worked great — until it didn’t. GE relied on its stellar credit rating to borrow money cheaply and finance its operations, pocketing the difference between what it paid in interest and what the businesses earned. It was a giant Wall Street bank that backed a TV network and a manufacturer of everything from light bulbs to trains to turbines.

That model broke down during the financial crisis, when fear-stricken investors balked at lending money to GE and many other companies. GE never fully bounced back.

Anyone who remembers the fate of other conglomerates — not only Westinghouse, but Tyco, ITT, United Technologies, to name some of the better-known names — wouldn’t be too shocked that GE arrived at this point.

GE’s stock market value peaked at more than $600 billion in 2000. Today it’s worth $125 billion. During the same period, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index more than tripled.

Advertisement

The real question about the breakup: Why did it take so long?









Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.