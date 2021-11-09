In the third main line installment of the long-running “Assassin’s Creed” franchise, players got the chance to stealthily parkour their way around 18th-century Boston and other Colonial sites as skilled killer, Connor. Joining the Assassins’ ancient struggle against the Templars, the game puts players right in the middle of many historical moments from the American Revolution, including the Boston Massacre. Originally released in 2012, “Assassin’s Creed III” got the remaster treatment in 2019, featuring updated gameplay and graphics. Available for Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One

Boston has become a go-to, digital backdrop for some of the biggest video game franchises over the years, serving as a virtual playground for gamers of all kinds to explore. From taking a trip back in time to the era of the American Revolution to reimagining the city and its landmarks in the face of Earth-ending apocalypses, creators have embraced the Hub in a variety of ways to tell award-winning stories and create compelling gaming experiences. Charge up your controllers and see Boston like never before with these top games.

RPG horror-mystery game Call of Cthulhu from Cyanide Studio explores a fictional 1920s Boston. Cyanide Studio

CALL OF CTHULHU

Advertisement

Lovecraftian horror buffs are in for a spooky treat with this role-playing survival game set in 1924 Boston. Offering big “Shutter Island” vibes, “Call of Cthulhu” centers around Edward Pierce, a self-medicating private investigator who is dealing with strange nightmares as he looks into a mysterious murder case on Darkwater Island, a fictional location off the Boston coast. Unravel the secrets of a growing evil in the shadows and try to maintain Edward’s sanity as you play through this 2018 horror hit. Available for Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One

D4: DARK DREAMS DON’T DIE

This fan-favorite, episodic adventure offers a gripping tale through time as gamers play as David Young, a former Boston police officer on the narcotics beat who now works as a private investigator. The time-hopping story revolves around David piecing together forgotten memories around his wife’s murder, finding key items known as “momentos” that transport him back to the past whenever he touches them. Available for PC and Xbox One

Advertisement

FALLOUT 4

Bethesda Game Studios turned the Commonwealth of Massachusetts into a nuclear wasteland for its critically-acclaimed 2015 game. Set in a post-apocalyptic world hundreds of years after a “Great War,” “Fallout 4″ offers gamers a truly massive map to explore that should look familiar to eagle-eyed locals, as area landmarks and locales like the Boston Public Library, Bunker Hill Monument, and so much more are all prominently featured. Most impressively, Fenway Park and its iconic Green Monster are transformed into Diamond City, a full-on town that offers free education to all of the survivors who live and work in the stadium. Available for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One

THE LAST OF US REMASTERED

Boston once again becomes an end-of-the-world setting in Naughty Dog’s award-winning, zombie survival thriller, which is widely regarded as one of the best games of the last decade. In “The Last of Us,” the city is one of the last quarantine zones left standing in 2033, becoming a fully militarized stronghold against the infected. It’s also the birthplace of Ellie, the game’s main character, who grew up as an orphan on the streets before meeting fellow survivor Joel. The game, which received a remastered edition in 2014, will soon hit the small screen as an HBO drama starring Bella Ramsey of “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal. Available for Playstation 4

Advertisement

MINECRAFT

Mojang Studios gives gamers the freedom to build infinite worlds of blocky possibilities with its massively popular sandbox game, so it’s no surprise that many of its players have decided to re-create Boston and its landmarks. During the pandemic, some students at MIT impressively took “Minecraft” to the next level by making a scale replica of their campus in the game, giving their fellow students a virtual setting for connecting with each other while everyone was learning from home amid last year’s lockdown. Available for Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox

MLB THE SHOW 21

Boston sports fans can relive the ups and and downs of the 2021 season in the latest installment of San Diego Studio’s hit baseball franchise. Find out if you have what it takes to hit a homer over a virtual Green Monster at Fenway Park while playing as your favorite Red Sox stars from across nearly every era of America’s pastime. From Big Papi to the Great Bambino, build your ultimate all-time roster and test it against others online in Diamond Dynasty mode. Available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

NBA 2K22

Become the king (or queen) of TD Garden and lead your hometown heroes on a championship run in the newest edition in the NBA 2K series. Rekindle the old Celtics-Lakers rivalry while playing as Larry Bird and other legends of old, or make your own myths in MyTeam or MyCareer mode. Featuring enhanced gameplay and graphics that fully take advantage of the latest Playstation and Xbox consoles, you’ll feel like you’re right on the court with every dribble, pass, and shot you make. Available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Advertisement

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.



