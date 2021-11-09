There’s cake in my beer! This might sound wacky, but Cake!, an autumn ale made by Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, is indeed brewed with cake and coffee, an ideal pairing. In fact, 20 whole pumpkin-spice coffee cakes from My Grandma’s of New England go into the mash (where malts and water convert starches into sugar to produce fermentation). Also on the ingredient list is cinnamon, vanilla, and the light roast coffee Daily Driver from Share Coffee Roasters of Hadley. It’s a pastry beer, a craft beer trend — and a fun fall drink. Rich amber and malty with an underlying coffee taste and hints of cinnamon and vanilla, the pumpkin coffee cake delivers bready aromas and flavors. Its medium finish and soft bubbles make for easy drinking. More than a dozen years ago, co-founder and head brewer Matthew Steinberg joked about crafting beer using My Grandma’s with a friend who worked at the cake company. “At the time, there wasn’t a pastry beer phenomenon happening, and we thought no one would want to drink this,” says Steinberg. But since many have come to enjoy beer made with cakes and confections, Steinberg forged ahead. “We had a great idea and canvas to work with,” he says ($6 for a 16-ounce can.) Available at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company Beer Garden and Taproom, 81 Morton St., Framingham; Craft Beer Cellar Newton, 14 Austin St., Newton, 617-916-0244; Dion’s, 4 South Ave., Natick, 508-650-4321; Yankee Spirits, 628 Washington St., Attleboro, 508-399-5860; Lincoln Liquors, 10 Summer St., Chelmsford, 978-256-2711, and others. www.exhibit-a-brewing.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND