We’ve found 16 local restaurants where you can sit down or take out a decadent Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings. Think deep-fried turkeys, truffle whipped potatoes, and pumpkin cheesecake. Dare we say — it might even be better than mom used to make.

Thanksgiving dinner is, for many families, a time to voice gratitude, share quality time, and enjoy a hearty meal. But cooking the feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce is no small feat, and forces you to nurse a hot stove instead of a nice drink in a comfy chair. Well, no more!

Put down the potato peeler and the turkey baster — we’ve got you covered.

Prices, reservation times, and takeout policies vary by restaurant, so be sure to check them out before you solidify your Turkey Day plans.

DINE-IN

THE BEEHIVE A three-course Thanksgiving feast at this industrial haunt near the South End doesn’t just serve up festive plates — including turkey with a sage and rosemary gravy, mushroom risotto, and lobster and pumpkin bisque — but also live music. 541 Tremont St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Prix-fixe $80, or $25 for children 10 and younger. 617-423-0069. beehiveboston.com.

BISTRO DU MIDI If you’re not partial to traditional Thanksgiving fare, this French restaurant near Boston Common may fit the bill. Yes, there’s a turkey option, but there’s also kobe beef tartare, Faroe Island salmon, and a raw bar for an extra fee. 272 Boylston St. 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Prix-fixe $85. 617-279-8000. bistrodumudi.com.

DAVIO’S Even though it’s a steakhouse, Davio’s (which has several regional locations) can still whip up a mean turkey. This $75 dinner is dine-in or to-go, and sides include cranberry apple chutney, glazed carrots, and challah bread herb stuffing. The best part? They also prepare “tomorrow’s turkey sandwich” for you to take home for $13, complete with stuffing, chutney, and gravy. Various locations. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for dine-in; take-out orders must be placed by Nov. 23. Prix-fixe $75. davios.com.

DEUXAVE This upscale, three-course Thanksgiving feast has the expected — pumpkin and lobster bisque, white truffled macaroni and cheese, pumpkin cheesecake — and the unexpected, like the caviar, or the “turducken” (a chicken inside a duck inside a turkey). For an additional $75, you can also get a wine pairing. 371 Commonwealth Ave. Noon-8 p.m. Prix-fixe $125. 617-517-5915 deuxave.com.

ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR Three opulent restaurants in the Encore Boston Harbor are dishing up three separate Thanksgiving meals, all by different chefs. Each puts a twist on Thanksgiving favorites, like the autumn squash bisque by executive chef Kyle Bradish, the chocolate-cranberry bread pudding by chef Steven Morlino, or a turkey with a honey-herb brine by executive chef Shane Lovett. 1 Broadway, Everett. Times vary by restaurant. Prix-fixe $31-85. 857-770-7000. encorebostonharbor.com.

Rare Steakhouse is one of three restaurants in the Encore Boston Harbor that will serve up a Thanksgiving feast. Courtesy of Nicole Russo

LUCIE DRINK + DINE This chic restaurant, located in the Colonnade Hotel, is serving up a $32 roast breast turkey dinner, complete with a pureed sweet potato, mushroom brioche stuffing, and cranberry chutney. These delicacies, and more, are also available to-go. 120 Huntington Ave. Take-out orders must be placed by Nov. 18. 617-425-3400. luciebackbay.com.

NUBAR Get a DIY feel at the Thanksgiving buffet at this Harvard Square restaurant inside the Sheraton Commander Hotel, which will boast a carving station, a salad station, and a dessert bar. There’s also a no-frills take-out option with turkey or ham, whipped potatoes, and a slice of pie or cake. 16 Garden St., Cambridge. Noon-6 p.m. for dine-in; take-out orders must be placed by Nov. 19. Prix-fixe and take-out $50 per person (kids $30 and children under five free for dine-in). 617-234-1365. nubarcambridge.com.

OAK LONG BAR + KITCHEN The restaurant in the Fairmont Copley Hotel may be serving up the most Instagram-able dish on this list: A turkey breast wrapped in bacon, served with cheesy mashed potatoes, maple roasted squash, and cranberry sauce. To wash it down, pair it with the “turkey old fashioned” cocktail, made with bourbon, brown sugar, and cranberry. 138 St. James Ave. Turkey dinner $55. 617-585–7222. oaklongbarkitchen.com.

SCAMPO Indulge in a four-course dinner at the swanky Liberty Hotel, where chef Lydia Shire is slinging roast heritage turkey, house-made celery heart, and a sausage and golden raisin stuffing. 215 Charles St. Noon-7 p.m. Prix-fixe $95, or $45 for children under twelve. 617-536-2100. scampoboston.com.

TAKE-OUT

ALCOVE If you’re craving no-fuss Thanksgiving comfort food, you’ve come to the right place. Pick up a turkey dinner with a brined and roasted turkey, some house rolls with honey butter, and New England stuffing. Add in the bourbon-based “harvest punch” for four or the nine-inch chocolate hazelnut pie to spice things up. 50 Lovejoy Wharf. Orders must be placed by Nov. 22. Turkey dinner $150. 617-248-0050. alcoveboston.com.

CATALYST RESTAURANT The real star of this Kendall Square eatery’s Thanksgiving meal is the slate of sides. On tap are dishes like candied yams, truffle whipped potatoes, and baked mac-and-cheese — need we say more? 300 Technology Square, Cambridge. Orders must be placed by Nov. 22. 617-576-3000. catalystrestaurant.com.

Apple pie is one of the many dessert options pastry chef Nicole Harrington is whipping up for Thanksgiving at Catalyst. Courtesy of Nicole Russo

LINCOLN TAVERN AND RESTAURANT The grub served at Lincoln Tavern prevents overeating by offering half and full portions of their eclectic dinner package, which includes a wood-fire roasted turkey (with the legs prepared in a butter and herb confit), jalapeño cornbread with honey butter, and an orange cranberry whiskey sauce to douse just about anything in. 425 W Broadway. Half portion $150, full portion $250. 617-765-8636. lincolnsouthboston.com.

ROCHAMBEAU This French restaurant in Back Bay is sticking with the classics — green salad with cranberries and goat cheese, brined and roasted turkey, and potato gratin. Throw a traditional charcuterie and cheese board in the mix to give your Thanksgiving feast some European flair. 900 Boylston St. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19. 617-247-0400. rochambeauboston.com.

SEASON TO TASTE You can mix-and-match with meals prepared by chef Robert Harris. Want the full shebang? A $220 Thanksgiving dinner for four comes with a full, herb-coated turkey, sourdough stuffing, lemon horseradish roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and more. Just need the bird? They can do that, too, or your pick of a la carte sides. 2447 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18. Dinner for four $220. 617-945-9535. seasontogo.com.

SUMMER SHACK With pick-up locations in Boston and Cambridge, chef Jasper White and his team make it easy to chow down on the turkey dinner of cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, and butternut squash — yes, the turkey is deep-fried. 50 Dalton St., Boston, and 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge. Turkey dinner $180. 617-867-9955 for Boston location, 617-520-9500 for Cambridge location. summershackrestaurant.com.

URBAN HEARTH This farm-to-table Davis Square spot is offering Thanksgiving packages for two, four, or six people, but expect leftovers if you order the Thanksgiving dinner, which comes with a roasted turkey brined with sage and cider (plus a confit leg), buttermilk biscuits, and stuffing made with fennel, apple, and challah bread. Save room for dessert — the pie sampler contains a maple pumpkin, bourbon chocolate pecan, toasted coconut cream, and a classic apple crumb. 2263 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Thanksgiving dinner $175-450. 617-682-7295. urbanhearth.square.site.

