Russell, who lives in Brighton, created Fangirl Fantasy in 2019 to give super fans a place to be unapologetically themselves at a dance night that plays their favorite artists’ top tunes. Each event playlist is designed for millennials and Gen Z, celebrating the music (and fandom) of one or two pop artists. Think: Jonas Brothers, One Direction, and more recently, Olivia Rodrigo. The event series’ next stop is on Nov. 12 at Big Night Live, featuring a playlist packed with tracks from Taylor Swift and the “Driver’s License” songstress herself. Friday’s event is currently sold out , but the series will return to Boston in January 2022 for two Taylor-themed events, including Haylor Night — blending some “Bad Blood” with a touch of Harry Styles.

Who is a fangirl? Leaning on stereotypes — derived and evolved from Beatlemania to Swifties — some might respond: screaming teenage girls. But Julie Russell doesn’t think of them that way.

Russell’s love (and fangirl identity) started in fourth grade, when she went to see Aaron Carter, her first concert — “which says a lot,” she joked. She reminisced about meeting the Jonas Brothers on the “Today” show, after she and her best friend had boarded a Megabus, arrived in New York City at 3 a.m., and waited until 7 a.m. to see them.

As an adult, Russell, now 27, wondered if she would ever hear the sing-along soundtrack of her teenage road trips in a nightclub. Finding the option was missing, she decided to create the space herself. Russell, who works in the radio industry, said it wasn’t difficult for her to find connections to launch the dance night after pitching the idea to friends. Currently, Russell runs the management aspects and logistics of Fangirl Fantasy and her good friend J.D. Whitfield serves asthe main event DJ.

Fangirl Fantasy’s first event took place on May 11, 2019 with over 125 guests at Brighton Music Hall belting out the top hits from the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, and N’SYNC. The experience was supplemented by party fixings: photo booths, balloons, and glow sticks. Following its launch, Russell continued in like fashion until October 2019, when she decided to entirely dedicate an event to Taylor Swift’s discography. Held at the Point in Faneuil Hall, the event sold out 2½ half weeks in advance, said Russell, with people waiting around the block to get inside.

Fangirl Fantasy has roots in New England, but has since expanded to New York City, Washington, D.C., Richmond, and Seattle, with plans to branch out to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Additionally, despite its name, Russell said anyone who considers themselves a fan of a certain artist or that generation of music is welcome.

While the in-person events went on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell tried to keep momentum going with a Fangirl Fantasy podcast, a dedicated audio space for fans and industry experts to share their stories and experiences. Some incorporated the way being a fangirl helped them navigate the music and entertainment industries as an adult.

“I made it to encourage people to be loud and proud. Being a fangirl is not a bad thing, and it will get you through the doors you want to get into,” Russell said.

One fangirl featured on the podcast was Olivia Rudensky, former marketing and digital head for singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus. Rudensky got her start through a fan account she created at age 12 and was recently nominated for Forbes’ 30 under 30 list. Russell encourages fans to embrace their passions and focus on their skills to do something they love.

“[People may think] it’s just like a silly little thing on the side that you’re doing because you love a boy band or something, but that has potential to be a long-term career,” Russell said.

Part of Russell’s development of her events and podcast is to push back on fangirl stereotypes and emphasize the ability of fangirls’ devotion to elevate and drive artists’ careers.

“They’re just supporters, and they’re super passionate about it. Why can guys love and cry over football games? It’s different for us if we want to go to a concert or want to meet our favorite band member,” Russell said. “I don’t see the difference between it.”

At Big Night Live, 9 p.m. Nov. 12. Fangirl Fantasy: Taylor Swift vs. Olivia Rodrigo.





Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.