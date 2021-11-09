Serves 6

An easy French clafoutis is a must-have for your dessert repertoire. Clafoutis (pronounced clah-foo-TEE) is not quite a custard and not quite a cake. You fill a baking dish with fruit, cover it with a thin, eggy batter, and bake it until golden and puffed. While clafoutis is often made with summer fruits and berries, it's delicious with fall pears; they become soft and creamy when they're baked. This version is very fruit forward and not too sweet. Toasted almonds on top give it a nice crunch, and a blanket of powdered sugar makes it pretty.

Butter (for the dish) ½ cup sliced almonds ¼ cup whole unskinned almonds 3 medium ripe pears (Anjou, Bartlett, Bosc), halved, cored, and cut into thick wedges 6 tablespoons granulated sugar 6 tablespoons flour ¼ teaspoon salt 3 eggs 1¼ cups heavy cream 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Generously butter a 9-or-10-inch round ceramic baking dish, pie pan, or skillet with heatproof handle (4-cup capacity). Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets.

2. On separate sides of one baking sheet, spread the sliced and whole almonds. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, or until they have a toasty aroma and the sliced almonds are golden brown. Cool briefly.

3. In the baking dish, stand the pear wedges close together, cut sides up, forming a circular pattern. You may not be able to fit all the wedges in.

4. In a food processor, work the whole almonds and sugar until finely ground. Add the flour, salt, eggs, cream, and vanilla. Work again until the batter is smooth. It will look like thin pancake batter. Pour the batter over the pears.

5. Set the baking dish on the other baking sheet. Transfer to the oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the batter is puffed and the top of the clafoutis browns. Remove it from the oven. It may sink a little as it cools.

6. Spread the top with toasted almonds and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sally Pasley Vargas