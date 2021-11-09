Makes one 9-inch round

The dark and spicy batter for this old-fashioned gingerbread is similar to a spice cake my family bought at a local bakery when I was a girl. In my own kitchen, I wanted to reproduce the appealing tight crumb of that round with its deep molasses flavor. This cake makes one simple layer and it's a gem. There is no need for a mixer; just grab a couple of bowls and a rubber spatula. You'll find warm aromas from cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and cloves. The liquid is tangy buttermilk. First mix the dry ingredients in a bowl, then mix the liquids in another bowl, and finally stir them together. Sprinkle the top of the batter with turbinado, demerara, or granulated sugar. What you pull from the oven in less than an hour captures all the rich flavors of a fall cake that moves from an afternoon snack cake to an evening dessert, in which case you'll need a spoonful of softly whipped cream.

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) 2 cups all-purpose flour ½ cup whole-wheat flour 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1½ teaspoons ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground cardamom ½ teaspoon ground cloves ¼ cup granulated sugar ⅓ cup canola or vegetable oil ¾ cup molasses ¾ cup buttermilk (shake well before measuring) 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 tablespoons turbinado, demerara, or granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan. Dust the pan with flour, tapping out the excess.

2. In a large bowl that will hold all the batter, whisk the all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and the 1/4 cup granulated sugar until thoroughly blended.

3. In another bowl, whisk the oil, molasses, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla until thoroughly blended.

4. Pour the molasses mixture over the flour mixture. With a rubber spatula, stir to form a smooth batter.

5. Spoon the batter into the pan and use the spatula to smooth the top. Sprinkle the batter evenly with turbinado, demerara, or granulated sugar.

6. Bake the cake for 50 minutes, or until it is set on top and a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. The baked cake will pull away slightly from the sides of the pan.

7. Set the cake on a rack to cool for 10 minutes. Unlatch the sides of the springform and lift them off the cake. Let the cake cool completely. Using two wide metal spatulas, lift the cake off the bottom of the springform and transfer to a cake plate. If using turbinado or demerara sugar on top, add a few more pinches to the cooled cake. Cut into wedges to serve.

Lisa Yockelson