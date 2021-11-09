Serves 4

Rice bowls for vegetarians are having a moment because they're an easy way to incorporate seasonal produce into a healthful dinner. This vegan recipe requires quite a few steps, but none are complicated. Begin by preparing delicata squash, elongated ovals with bright yellow, edible skin and orange flesh that isn't too sweet. Delicata is a prized winter squash. Cut the delicata into 1/2-inch rounds, thick enough so that they don't shrivel and dry in the oven. Eye-catching rings are fun but do require that you remove the seeds individually from each slice. If time is a factor, cut the squash in half lengthwise, remove the seeds with a spoon, and slice the halves into slightly thicker half-moons. Then prepare the rice and stir in a handful of toasted pecans. Quickly saute kale with garlic and warm canned chickpeas in the same pan. To finish, make a fall-spice vinaigrette seasoned with nutmeg and cayenne, and toss some of it with each of the elements. Combine them for a warming, satisfying meal.

SQUASH

2 medium delicata squash (about 2 pounds) 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste Pinch of ground nutmeg

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Slice the delicata into 1/2-inch rounds. With a spoon or paring knife, remove and discard the seeds from each slice. In a bowl, toss the squash rings with the olive oil, salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

3. Transfer to the baking sheet and spread them out in a single layer. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, turning once or twice, or until they are tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife.

RICE

1 ⅓ cups long-grain white rice 2½ cups water Salt and pepper, to taste ½ pecans, coarsely chopped

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a small baking dish.

2. Rinse the rice with cold water until the water runs clear.

3. In a heavy-based flameproof casserole, bring the water and a generous pinch of salt to a boil over high heat. Stir in the rice. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender and all of the water is absorbed. If the rice is not tender, continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, spread the pecans in the baking dish. Transfer to the oven and toast the pecans for 2 to 5 minutes, or until they are aromatic.

5. Fluff the rice with a fork and stir in the pecans. Season the rice with black pepper. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Keep warm.

KALE

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced 1 bunch (about 8 ounces) kale, stemmed, leaves torn into large pieces and washed well Salt and pepper, to taste 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained

1. In a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until it just starts to brown.

2. Working in batches, shake the water off the kale. Add leaves to the skillet and stir gently as the leaves begin to wilt. Cook the leaves for 3 to 5 minutes, or until tender.

3. Add the chickpeas to the skillet. Cook, turning the mixture, for 2 to 5 minutes, or until the chickpeas are heated through.

VINAIGRETTE

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 2 tablespoons maple syrup 1 teaspoon soy sauce ½ cup olive oil 1 small shallot, finely chopped Pinch of ground nutmeg Pinch of cayenne pepper Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, maple syrup, and soy sauce until blended. Whisk in the olive oil until thoroughly blended. Whisk in the shallots, nutmeg, cayenne, salt, and black pepper.

2. Pour slightly more than half the vinaigrette over the rice, stirring it in as you go. Divide the rest between the kale and the delicata.

3. Spoon the rice into 4 bowls, and top with kale, chickpeas, and delicata.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick