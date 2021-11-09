The Negg, a gadget that peels hard-cooked eggs, may not be the most dazzling invention, but it’s excellent when you’re dealing with a sizable number of eggs. The idea for the device came to Bonnie Tyler of Southport, Conn., a web developer and grandmother in her 70s, after she was annoyed about having to peel a slew for deviled eggs for a party. With her friend and business partner, Sheila Torgan, the two produced a prototype. First, they had to learn how to use the 3D printer at their local library. Five years ago, the entrepreneurs launched The Negg that makes peeling a breeze. It’s a clear plastic cylinder you fill with a slight amount of water and a hard-cooked egg and shake several times ($14.99). The shell loosens and then it’s easy to discard away. They’ve sold more than 600,000. Now, the inventors are off on a new adventure — time-saving seasoning mixes to blend with the yolks and mayonnaise to perk up those deviled eggs. There are four blends: Classic, Cajun, Curry, and Smokey Ham — in packets that each make 24 egg halves (four packets for $14). The Classic has the most robust mustardy taste; the others deliver a kick. The gadget and the seasonings could come in handy when you have last-minute guests. The Negg and the seasoning mixes are available at neggmaker.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND